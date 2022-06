LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) So, the mixed medley relay at the 2022 FINA World Championships just got off to a very slow start. In the prelims, the United States recorded the top time of 3:43.16, which would have finished seventh in the Olympics prelims. In addition, it was also nearly five seconds slower than the top qualifying time from Tokyo. Germany clocked a 3:46.54 to finish eighth and make it into finals, and had they put that up in the Tokyo prelims they would have been tied for 13th.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO