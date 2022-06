Animal shelters in Louisiana saved more dogs and cats in 2021 — even as shelters across the nation struggled — but the state still ranks near the bottom of U.S. states. Louisiana's shelters saved 76,879 dogs and cats that entered their care in 2021, with a save rate of 78%. Louisiana's save rate was one of the lowest in the country in 2021, but the state saw significant improvement, as shelters across the country had a decline in save rates , according to Best Friends Animal Society, an organization that aims to improve the lives of pets and animals.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO