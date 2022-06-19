ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, OH

Thousands attend Sharon's 39th annual Father's Day Car Show

By Sydney Stalnecker
WFMJ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of cars rolled into downtown Sharon Sunday afternoon for the...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNHI

Street dance, car cruise in Youngstown on Thursday

The Youngstown Business & Professional Association is hosting its 12th annual Beginning of Summer Street Dance & Car Cruise from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Main and Hinman streets. The free family event features music by the Thurman Brothers Band with dancing on Main Street as well as classic...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

Union City man dies following motorcycle accident

A Union City man is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident that took place on Tuesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 76-year-old Henry Gruber succumbed to injuries that he suffered following a motorcycle accident. Gruber was traveling east on Route 6 just West of Elgin Road. He reportedly failed to make a left hand turn […]
UNION CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Sharon, OH
WFMJ.com

Cortland woman accused of shoving man off bicycle and riding away

A Cortland woman has pleaded “not guilty” to charges filed after a Warren man claimed she pushed him off his bicycle and rode away. Keysa Haynes, 53, was charged with robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia following her arrest on Monday. A 40-year-old Warren man who waved down...
CORTLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Pride parade canceled due to construction

The 12th Annual Youngstown Pride Festival is kicking off Saturday, June 25 at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre at noon. However, one event staple will be missing this year. This year, the City of Youngstown will not be hosting a pride parade due to construction along Front Street, as well as...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Tractor takes Butler County dairyman to final resting place

Earl R. Webb remembers the day he and his dad bought the John Deere 4440. It was May 27, 1995 at a farm auction in Paris, Ohio. The tractor was the first item listed in the auction advertisement in the Farm and Dairy. “Clean John Deere 4400 Tractor, full comfort...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Vehicles#Car Show#Muscle Cars#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Vehicle Shows
WFMJ.com

License plate replacement event being held in Jamestown in July

People living in Lawrence and Mercer counties could get a free license plate replacement if theirs is worn or hard-to-read. Representative Parke Wentling announced the program through a partnership with the Jamestown Borough Police Department. The free damaged license plate replacement event will be held Monday, July 18 from 10...
JAMESTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Car crushed after accident in Columbiana County

UNITY Twp., Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine Fire Department responded to an accident on State Route 165 Monday morning. According to a Facebook post, the department responded just before 8 a.m. to a vehicle crash. The car veered off the road into a tree and was crushed. There were...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man in critical condition following motorcycle crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 64-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash that occurred around 2:00 p.m. on US-224 and Shadybrook Road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist in a 2006 Harley Davidson was attempting to turn eastbound onto US-224 from Shadybrook Road. OSHP...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Cars
YourErie

Suspect arrested for handgun threat at Crawford County bar

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man is in custody after threatening a person with a handgun in a bar parking lot. The 23-year-old Meadville suspect allegedly threatened another 23-year-old Meadville man at the Tike Bar parking lot in Conneaut Lake. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the suspect was “a person not to possess a weapon” […]
WFMJ.com

Scrappers to wear jerseys designed by TCBDD artists during Developmental DisABILITIES Awareness Night

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities (TCBDD) have joined together to create a specialty jersey for players to wear for Developmental DisABILITIES Awareness Night on June 24th. The limited-edition jersey was designed by Amanda Brosman, Melissa Baker and Brian Kroner, artists served by TCBDD. Inspiration...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

Suspect Charged for Threatening Another Man with Handgun in Conneaut Lake Parking Lot

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man with threatening another person with a gun in Conneaut Lake. Troopers said it happened June 17 at the Tiki Bar on Ravine St. The suspect - an unnamed 23-year-old Meadville man - used a handgun to threaten the victim, who is also 23 years old, in the parking lot, according to troopers.
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County man accused of stealing from his hospitalized mother

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is accused of using his mother's debit card and forging her signature while she was in the hospital.The Butler Eagle reports Donald Burk allegedly dropped his mom off at the hospital and kept her car, which had her purse and debit card inside. Police say he charged more than $3,500 to that card without his mother's permission.
butlerradio.com

Rt. 19 Crash Causes Delays This Morning

In a developing story, a crash occurred shortly after 9:00 this morning in Cranberry at the intersection of Route 19 and Hartners Drive. According to cranberrytownship.org, one lane of Route 19 had to be closed, causing delays. Early reports indicate that two vehicles were involved. Two ambulances were dispatched to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy