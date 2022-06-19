Thousands attend Sharon's 39th annual Father's Day Car Show

The Youngstown Business & Professional Association is hosting its 12th annual Beginning of Summer Street Dance & Car Cruise from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Main and Hinman streets. The free family event features music by the Thurman Brothers Band with dancing on Main Street as well as classic...
A Union City man is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident that took place on Tuesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 76-year-old Henry Gruber succumbed to injuries that he suffered following a motorcycle accident. Gruber was traveling east on Route 6 just West of Elgin Road. He reportedly failed to make a left hand turn […]
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver was arrested following a hit and run after he was tailed by a concerned citizen. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 58-year-old male of Waterford in a gray Chevy Silverado allegedly drove off the road and struck a mailbox in the 26000 block of Highway 6 and 19 in […]
Just in time for the return of hot weather, Mill Cree MetroParks has announced that a great place for kids to cool off is back in service. The Scholl Spray Basin, located at Scholl Recreation Area has been repaired and is open for use. The basin has been closed since...
A Cortland woman has pleaded “not guilty” to charges filed after a Warren man claimed she pushed him off his bicycle and rode away. Keysa Haynes, 53, was charged with robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia following her arrest on Monday. A 40-year-old Warren man who waved down...
The 12th Annual Youngstown Pride Festival is kicking off Saturday, June 25 at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre at noon. However, one event staple will be missing this year. This year, the City of Youngstown will not be hosting a pride parade due to construction along Front Street, as well as...
Earl R. Webb remembers the day he and his dad bought the John Deere 4440. It was May 27, 1995 at a farm auction in Paris, Ohio. The tractor was the first item listed in the auction advertisement in the Farm and Dairy. “Clean John Deere 4400 Tractor, full comfort...
(Jackson Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle accident along Interstate 79 Northbound at mile marker 87.7 in Jackson Twp., Butler County at 1:38 AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it...
People living in Lawrence and Mercer counties could get a free license plate replacement if theirs is worn or hard-to-read. Representative Parke Wentling announced the program through a partnership with the Jamestown Borough Police Department. The free damaged license plate replacement event will be held Monday, July 18 from 10...
UNITY Twp., Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine Fire Department responded to an accident on State Route 165 Monday morning. According to a Facebook post, the department responded just before 8 a.m. to a vehicle crash. The car veered off the road into a tree and was crushed. There were...
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 64-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash that occurred around 2:00 p.m. on US-224 and Shadybrook Road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist in a 2006 Harley Davidson was attempting to turn eastbound onto US-224 from Shadybrook Road. OSHP...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man is in custody after threatening a person with a handgun in a bar parking lot. The 23-year-old Meadville suspect allegedly threatened another 23-year-old Meadville man at the Tike Bar parking lot in Conneaut Lake. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the suspect was “a person not to possess a weapon” […]
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City family has been temporarily displaced following a blaze at their State Street residence on Sunday night. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in around 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, for a fire in...
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities (TCBDD) have joined together to create a specialty jersey for players to wear for Developmental DisABILITIES Awareness Night on June 24th. The limited-edition jersey was designed by Amanda Brosman, Melissa Baker and Brian Kroner, artists served by TCBDD. Inspiration...
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is accused of using his mother's debit card and forging her signature while she was in the hospital.The Butler Eagle reports Donald Burk allegedly dropped his mom off at the hospital and kept her car, which had her purse and debit card inside. Police say he charged more than $3,500 to that card without his mother's permission.
NEW CASTLE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after somebody stole a dump trailer in Schuylkill County. The trailer was stolen between Dec. 22, 2021 and Jan. 12, 2022 from the Big Lots parking lot on Schuylkill Mall Road, in New Castle Township, state police said. The trailer...
In a developing story, a crash occurred shortly after 9:00 this morning in Cranberry at the intersection of Route 19 and Hartners Drive. According to cranberrytownship.org, one lane of Route 19 had to be closed, causing delays. Early reports indicate that two vehicles were involved. Two ambulances were dispatched to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A man was taken to a local hospital after a one-vehicle accident in Lawrence County on Monday evening. According to officials, a pickup truck went off the side of the road and into a tree on Route 168 near Benedict Lane in New Beaver Borough after 5 p.m.
