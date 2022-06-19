ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Jewish Senior Life hosted third annual classic car show

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers of the Jewish Senior Life’s independent living community, The Summit at Brighton , hosted their annual classic car show Sunday, in honor of Father’s Day.

Cars were parked along Summit Circle Drive and the roads around the Summit Sunday afternoon, with a parade that followed the event around the Jewish Home Farash Tower and Cottages.

Gene Trotta, the executive director of dining at Jewish Senior Life and an organizer of the event, said he expected between 20 and 30 different cars, such as a 1932 DeSoto and a 1965 Austin-Healey.

Trotta also said one vehicle that is a unique addition is a 1957 RTS bus, which he hoped would bring back memories for the residents.

“We are very excited to host the car show again,” Trotta said. “Our residents enjoy reminiscing and sharing experiences with their loved ones and friends. It’s a privilege to put together something like this for them every year.”

Jewish Senior Life is a retirement community that serves people of different faiths and backgrounds. Officials said the community offers all levels of care from independent living to skilled nursing care, along with programs and services for people living off-campus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

ROCHESTER, NY
