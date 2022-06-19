ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities

By The Associated Press
Denver Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — A year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday, Americans across the country gathered this weekend at events filled with music, food, and fireworks. Celebrations also emphasized learning about the past and addressing racial disparities. President Joe Biden signed legislation last...

www.thedenverchannel.com

GreenMatters

10 Facts You Should Know about Juneteenth

The national holiday Juneteenth has been around for years, but only recently got the federal recognition it deserves. Seen as the unofficial end to slavery in the U.S., people around the country enjoy time with friends and family to celebrate. The holiday got its start in 1865, but years later, many people still don't know about its significance. Here are 10 facts about Juneteenth.
FESTIVAL
Fox News

Juneteenth: What is it and why do we celebrate it?

Juneteenth National Independence Day, June 19, commemorates the day that U.S. General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865 — and shared the news that the Emancipation Proclamation had been passed two years earlier. The Civil War had ended two months before June 1865. Last year,...
GALVESTON, TX
The Associated Press

Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth

BANGKOK (AP) — As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history. President Joe Biden moved quickly last year to federally...
SOCIETY
AFP

US Capitol assault hearings take break as new evidence floods in

The congressional panel investigating last year's attack on the US Capitol announced a break from its blockbuster series of televised hearings Wednesday after receiving a glut of new video footage of Donald Trump and his family from a documentary filmmaker.  The most prized haul though will be hours of footage from documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who was granted extensive access to Trump and his inner circle -- including for interviews -- before and after January 6. 
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

What is Juneteenth? The history and meaning behind the holiday

Juneteenth takes place annually on June 19 and marks the true end of slavery in the United States. The holiday is officially recognized in 48 states and last year, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making the day a federal holiday. The holiday observes the day...
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Juneteenth Reignites Calls to Build Generational Wealth Among Black Households

Juneteenth is celebrated as a day of liberation, and now some are calling for the holiday to spotlight financial freedom. The median net worth of Black families in the U.S. at about $24,000, compared to white families at $188,000, according to a Federal Reserve study, sparking a conversation to help build generational wealth for Black households on the recently added federal holiday. Alfred Edmond Jr., the SVP and the executive editor-at-large of Black Enterprise, joined Cheddar to discuss wealth-building tips. ”We need to think about investing more in black-owned businesses. We need to challenge both public government and corporations to invest in the growth and the scale of black-owned businesses so that you have a kind of a force multiplier effect when it comes to jobs and capital creation," he said.
FESTIVAL
CNN

Juneteenth by the Numbers 2022

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July. Here's a look at Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, by the numbers.
FESTIVAL
CBS DFW

"Grandmother of Juneteenth" reflects on her efforts to secure a national holiday

At 95 years old, Opal Lee is showing no sign of stopping. Her life's story — including her famous trek from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., to call on lawmakers to make Juneteenth a national holiday — has since become legendary, earning her the name "Grandmother of Juneteenth.""I decided that maybe if a little old lady, 89 years old, in tennis shoes walking from Fort Worth to Washington, somebody would pay attention," she told CBS News of her decision to undertake the walk.Lee would trek two and a half miles at a time, a callback to the two and a half...
FORT WORTH, TX
MSNBC

Juneteenth shouldn't be about Black people spending but about Black people getting paid

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and since then, American companies have quickly moved to make a profit by selling new goods and services targeted to Black consumers. While those businesses look to make money, the newly recognized federal holiday ought to serve as an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge — and pursue redress for — the centuries of economic exploitation of Black people and the continuing impact of economic inequality. Reparations are a way to break this cycle.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Overwhelmed young girl cries as Kamala Harris makes surprise visit to the National Museum of African American History with Doug Emhoff and says Juneteenth is to 'celebrate the principle of freedom'

Vice President Kamala Harris surprised a group of children at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Monday to mark Juneteenth, where one little girl was so overwhelmed she started to cry. Harris appeared to feel bad she caused such an emotional reaction from the young girl,...
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

What's open and closed on Juneteenth

Juneteenth, the country's second day of independence, honors the end of slavery in the United States and came almost three years after the Emancipation Proclamation. President Joe Biden signed a bill last year that officially recognizes Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The federal holiday commemorates the day when over a...
FESTIVAL
