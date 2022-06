Novak Djokovic's 2022 has not started in the best way. The Serbian champion has had to deal with a remarkable number of problems due to his decision not to get vaccinated. After arriving in Australia thanks to a medical exemption granted to him by two independent groups of medical experts, the Belgrader was detained at the border and was forced to spend several days in the Park Hotel in Melbourne, a facility that the Australian government uses for "accommodate" groups of immigrants and asylum seekers.

