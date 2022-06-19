ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sports stars spread the love on Father’s Day – Sunday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 19.

Father’s Day

[xdelx]
[xdelx]
[xdelx]

Football

Liverpool got their man.

CR7 kept in great shape.

Crouchie was on stage.

Dan James popped the question.

[xdelx]

Cricket

Mark Butcher enjoyed Holland.

Pat Cummins ’ son was on dog-walking duties.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr had a score to settle.

Jake Paul made a promise.

Horse Racing

Frankie Dettori was loving it.

Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki shared some good news.

Formula One

Young Lando.



The Independent

The Independent

