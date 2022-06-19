ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Reports: Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFC4S_0gFjlQ1Q00

Film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.

The Canadian-born, Oscar-winning Haggis, 69, has been in Italy for a film festival that begins on Tuesday in Ostuni, a tourist town in Puglia , the region that forms the “heel” of the Italian peninsula.

The news agency LaPresse and several other Italian media carried a written statement from prosecutors in the nearby city of Brindisi that they were investigating allegations a “young foreign woman” was forced to have “non-consensual” sexual relations over two days.

Prosecutors Antonio Negro and Livia Orlando, who are conducting the investigation, said in the statement that the woman was “forced to seek medical care" following the sexual relations. After a couple of days “of non-consensual relations, the woman was accompanied by the man” to Brindisi airport on Sunday and “was left there at dawn despite (her) precarious physical and psychological conditions.”

The Brindisi prosecutors' office was closed on Sunday. Haggis’s attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The prosecutors said airport staff and police noticed her “obvious confused state” and " and after lending initial treatment, took her to Brindisi's police headquarters, where officers accompanied her to a local hospital for examination.

Police at headquarters' operations room said they weren't authorized to give out information about the case, including whether Haggis was being held at the police station or at a hotel or other lodging.

Haggis is a director, producer and screenwriter. He won an Oscar in 2006 for best original screenplay for "Crash."

Prosecutors also were quoted as saying that the woman “formalized her complaint and cited circumstances which were subsequently looked into for confirmation by investigators.” They didn't cite her nationality or age.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boy, 11, and man, 40, found ‘stabbed’ at home are rushed to hospital

An 11-year-old boy and a 40 -year-old man have been found after a suspected stabbing at a home in Yorkshire. North Yorkshire Police say they attended a property in Church Row, Otley Road near a primary school following reports of a boy and a man “seriously injured with a bladed article” at 8.20am. The boy and the man have both been rushed to hospital where they are receiving treatment. The road was closed while emergency services attended the property, and it will remain closed for several hours, the force added.The force has stressed that the incident is not connected to...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh

A man who was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Maryland earlier this month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to trying to kill Kavanaugh.Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, remained in custody after his arraignment on one count of attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court justice. During the arraignment, he bowed his head and clasped his hands around his neck as he answered U.S. Magistrate Judge Ajmel Quereshi's questions. His public defender, Andrew Szekely, told the judge that he was satisfied his client was getting the medical care and unspecified medication that he needs while...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Gabby Petito trial: Brian Laundrie’s parents skip hearing

Brian Laundrie’s parents failed to turn up to court on Wednesday to hear allegations they knew crucial details about Gabby Petito’s murder before she had been found. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were notable absences as the Petito’s attorney Pat Reilly argued they had deliberately withheld information that could have saved the vlogger’s family immense suffering. That was in contrast to the Petitos: Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, and step-parents Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt appeared in person at the Sarasota County Circuit Court in Venice, Florida.Mr Reilly argued that a statement made by the Laundries through their attorney Steve...
VENICE, FL
The Independent

Mexican scientist turned Russian spy sentenced to four years

A Mexican scientist has been sentenced to four years and one day in prison after becoming a Russian spy. Hector Cabrera Fuentes, 37, pleaded guilty to acting as an unregistered foreign agent in February and was sentenced in Miami on Tuesday. He has already served more than two years. Cabrera was detained on 16 February 2020 by FBI agents at Miami International Airport while he was on his way back to Mexico. Two days previously, Cabrera had been seen attempting to conduct surveillance on an FBI informant alongside his wife. The couple went to the informant’s apartment building, found...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Haggis
The Independent

Decades later, ‘Torso Killer’ charged in killing at NY mall

More than five decades after Diane Cusick’s lifeless body was discovered in the parking lot of a mall on New York’s Long Island, authorities have linked her death to the so-called “Torso Killer,” a serial killer already convicted in 11 other killings.The suspect, Richard Cottingham — believed to be one of America’s most prolific serial killers — was arraigned Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Cusick’s 1968 killing. From a hospital bed in New Jersey, where he’s already serving a life sentence for other killings, Cottingham pleaded not guilty. While he has claimed he was responsible...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

4 inmates who escaped federal prison camp back in custody

All four inmates who escaped a minimum-security prison satellite camp in Virginia over the weekend are now back in custody, the U.S. Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Wednesday.The inmates were discovered missing from the satellite camp of the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the bureau said in a news release Saturday. Tavaraes Lajuane Graham, Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw left the minimum security camp around 10 p.m. Friday and it was a couple of hours before their absence was detected, Senior Inspector Kevin Connolly of the...
HOPEWELL, VA
The Independent

Man arrested for ‘stealing’ Greggs sausage roll killed himself after police wrongly named him as paedophile

A man accused of stealing a sausage roll from Greggs hanged himself after police wrongly stated he was an alleged child sex offender.Brian Temple, 34, was physically assaulted and abused in the street after he was released from custody following his arrest by Cleveland Police in June 2017.He hanged himself while under the influence of drugs and alcohol on 31 December that year, a two-day inquest at Teeside Coroner’s Court heard. But coroner Claire Bailey concluded she could not be certain he had intended to kill himself.Temple had been arrested on 8 June on suspicion of stealing the pastry theft...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Black man who died after Chelsea Bridge taser incident was not holding screwdriver, watchdog confirms

A Black man who died after being tasered multiple times by the police and falling into the River Thames was not armed and dangerous contrary to initial reports, the police watchdog has confirmed.Two Metropolitan Police officers were trying to detain Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore, 41, following reports that he was brandishing a screwdriver on Chelsea Bridge Road on 4 June.An IOPC investigation into his death uncovered that the Londoner was holding a plastic and metal firelighter when he was approached by two officers on Chelsea Bridge. Initial reports stated he had a screwdriver.A video widely shared on social media showed the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Italy#Sex#Lodging#Violent Crime#Italian#Canadian
The Independent

Mother of journalist beheaded by Isis Beatle says kidnapper ‘came close’ to apologising in prison meet

The mother of a journalist killed by one of the Isis “Beatles” says the kidnapper responsible for her son’s abduction came close to apologising to her during a prison meeting. Diane Foley’s son James was abducted by an Isis gang while he was reporting on the Syrian civil war in 2012. Alexanda Kotey was jailed for life in the United States in April after he admitted kidnap, conspiracy to murder, and providing material support for terrorism. Ms Foley went to meet Kotey as part of a plea deal in which the extremist, from Shepherd’s Bush, London, will be transferred back...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two Jesuit priests killed inside a church in northern Mexico

Two Jesuit priests have been killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order’s Mexican branch announced Tuesday.Javier Campos Morales and Joaquín César Mora Salazar were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui, Chihuahua.Violence has plagued the Tarahumara mountains for years. Cerocahui is near a point where Chihuahua state meets Sonora and Sinaloa, a major drug producing region.A statement from the Roman Catholic Society of Jesus in Mexico demanded justice and the return of the men’s bodies. It said gunmen had taken them from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two charged with murder after man found on fire in park

Two men have been charged with murder after a man was found on fire in a west London park. Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at approximately after 4am on Monday, 13 June, after Subere Badade, 28, was found following a fire in Belvue Park, Northolt.The Metropolitan Police confirmed that two men, Samuel Stewart, 35 and David Pilgrim, 32 - both of Northolt - were charged with murder of the 28-year-old.They will both appear in custody at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 June.Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are still investigating.Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine said at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito trial - live: Brian Laundrie’s parents ‘knew where her body was’ civil court case told

Lawyers for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie will come face-to-face in court for the first time on Wednesday as a judge will decide whether a civil lawsuit against the killer’s family can go ahead.Ms Petito’s parents filed a lawsuit in Florida’s Sarasota County Circuit Court in March alleging that Chris and Roberta Laundrie were aware that their son had killed the vlogger before she was reported missing.Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt also accuse the Laundries of planning to help Brian leave the country, and are seeking damages for the “intentional infliction of emotional distress”.Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino has described the allegations as “baseless” and is seeking to have the case thrown out.The lawsuit alleges Brian Laundrie informed his parents of the Ms Petito’s murder “on or about” 28 August.“While Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt were desperately searching for information concerning their daughter, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arrangements for him to leave the country,” the lawsuit says.Judge Hunter W. Carroll will hear arguments from both sides to determine whether the case can proceed to a jury trial next year.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Boyfriend in fatal cycling love triangle slams ‘misleading’ police report

The boyfriend of fugitive yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong has denied claims he was having an affair with murdered cycling star Moriah “Mo” Wilson at the time of her death.Colin Strickland, 35, told The Sun that an affidavit released by law enforcement that implied he was romantically involved with Ms Wilson was “skewed”.Mr Strickland admitted dating Ms Wilson in October 2021 during a break from his relationship with Ms Armtrong, adding that she was also seeing other men at the time.But he insisted that since then his friendship with Ms Wilson, a champion gravel cyclist, had been “strictly platonic” since...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Teen jailed for life after trying to blame his autistic brother after killing his family

A 19-year-old man from Fresno, California, has been sentenced to life in prison after killing his father and brother and claiming that his brother committed a murder-suicide. In May of last year, Robert Cotter shot and killed his father Patrick Cotter, 53, and his brother Brian Cotter, 15, in their mobile home in Fresno. He then called law enforcement to report the deaths, but he said that his brother was responsible. Superior Court Judge James Kelley said during Cotter’s sentencing hearing, “I don’t know what his issue was with his father that caused him to want to commit homicide,...
FRESNO, CA
The Independent

Police officer admits altering missing teenager’s search records

A police officer admits retrospectively altering search records relating to the hunt for missing teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland, an inquest has heard.Pc David Taylor said he inserted additional information into Dorset Police’s search logs up to a month after the 19-year-old was found dead in 2017.Miss Pope-Sutherland, who suffered with severe epilepsy, had run away from her aunt’s home in Swanage, Dorset, in a “distressed” state on the afternoon of November 7.She was soon reported missing by her family and Dorset Police launched a search operation involving the Coastguard, helicopters and volunteers.The college student was found 11 days later in dense...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former model ‘raped by Linda Evangelista’s ex’ says fashion industry ‘complicit’ in widespread abuse

A former model has claimed she was repeatedly raped by Linda Evangelista’s industry boss husband when she was just 17. Carre Sutton is one of at least 11 models who have filed testimonies to a Paris prosecutor about their alleged abuse at the hands of the French modelling agent Gerald Marie. Ms Sutton said that she was sexually assaulted by Marie “sometimes several times a week” over multiple weeks in 1986.She alleged that people within the fashion industry were “totally complicit” to the abuse of models, particularly in Paris, where Marie was the European head of Elite modelling agency. She...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Man beaten in homophobic attack but assailant cannot be charged with hate crime

A gay man beaten up and subjected to homophobic slurs in Dublin is campaigning for a hate crime law to be introduced in Ireland. Evan Somers, 23, left a well-known gay bar in the early hours of 10 April and was looking for a taxi when a man came up to him shouting homophobic insults. “He started called me a f*****, then eventually that led to him calling me a f***** with his fists in the air, as he was punching me in the face,” Mr Somers said. “He was hitting me, punching me, and knocked me out. That’s...
WORLD
The Independent

Father of teen who fell to his death from Florida theme park ride accuses authorities of racism

The father of a Missouri teen who fell to his death while riding an Orlando theme park ride earlier this year has accused authorities responsible for investigating the tragic accident of racism, fearing his son’s death is being “swept under the rug”.“I don’t want to use the race thing,” said Yarnell Sampson on Monday during a press conference held in front of the Free Fall attraction at ICON Park. “But I believe that because my son is a Black young man he is getting treated like this,” the father of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson said, adding that he believed if...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Wild social media footage shows teens throwing an illegal party at an $8m Florida home

An illegal house party held at home in Florida over the weekend reportedly caused damage to an $8m home and the young people responsible for it appear to have provided authorities with the evidence they need to catch them: the teens’ own social media posts.Early in the morning on Saturday, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home near Seaside, on Florida’s northwest coast, after a noise complaint had been called in at the address of the multi-million-dollar home.“When deputies arrived, as you can imagine, most of the people at the party had left the scene,” the police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lawyer shot dead in Uber on way to airport with his mother

A government attorney from the Philippines, who was visiting Philadelphia, was shot and killed while in an Uber alongside his mother on the way to the airport. On Sunday, Philadelphia police said that John Albert Laylo, 36, and his mother were in the rideshare vehicle at 4.10am on Saturday, travelling from University City to Philadelphia International airport when the car was targeted by as many as 15 shots. They were fired into the rear window and the driver’s side of the car. The Uber was stopped at a red light when the shooter got out of a car from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

The Independent

708K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy