Giant kites fly over Sussex beach

By Julia Saqui
The Independent
 3 days ago

Selsey, near Chichester, has held its first kite festival.

The Sussex sea-side town hosted kite flying displays from international teams and UK champions at the Seal Bay Resort.

Highlights included a ten-metre-long inflatable Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as a 30-metre-long blue whale flying alongside an eight-metre-long version that is the size of a newly-born calf.

Visitors took in the spectacle as temperatures soared to 32.7C on Friday, when the UK recorded the hottest day of the year so far.

The Atlantic

Britain’s Unbridgeable Divide

Britain today is a poor and divided country. Parts of London and the southeast of England might be among the wealthiest places on the planet, but swaths of northern England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland are among Western Europe’s poorest. Barely a decade ago, the average Brit was as wealthy as the average German. Now they are about 15 percent poorer—and 30 percent worse off than the typical American.
U.K.
The Independent

‘I feel slightly bamboozled,’ quips Charles after posing among bamboo trees

After decades of being photographed by the British press in forests around the world, the Prince of Wales was left “bamboozled” after posing among some bamboo trees.Charles stood in the forest at the request of a photographer from a national newspaper and, leaning against one of the trees, said: “I feel I need to hold on to something.”The Sun’s veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards had asked the prince to stand by the trees, and the royal quipped: “I feel slightly bamboozled.”The heir to the throne was visiting an agroforestry site run by the Albertine Rift Conservation Society (Arcos), which has...
U.K.
