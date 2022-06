BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman last seen five years ago by her family was just reported missing Tuesday morning, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Beth R. Roberts, 65, was last seen in Belton approximately five years ago. We’re told she suffers from mental health issues and her family has had no contact with her during these years.

BELTON, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO