Lake James Swim Beach closed for the weekend due to high levels of E. coli

By Kari Barrows, WLOS Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEBO, N.C. (WLOS) — A popular lake in Western North Carolina has closed off its swimming area after high levels of bacteria was discovered. North Carolina State Parks and Recreation announced on Friday evening that the...

