Harry Styles' ‘My Policeman’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

In the history of Walt Disney Pictures, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is often referred to as “the one that started it all” and for good reason. The first hand-drawn feature from the studio, Snow White changed the trajectory of Disney and American animation. A similar feat was accomplished by the 1954 feature 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, as this adaptation of the classic Jules Verne novel of the same name was the first entirely live-action movie produced in-house by Disney. Combining that with the immense box office success of the feature and it’s apparent why, decades later, 20,000 Leagues holds a special place in the history of Disney.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO