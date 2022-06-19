9 Episodes of ‘Bluey’ that Show Bandit at His Fatherly Best

Following the critical success of her 2004 feature debut Down to the Bone, in 2011 writer-director Debra Granik found herself at the helm of the Oscar-nominated drama Winter’s Bone. Not only did the film skyrocket Jennifer Lawrence into stardom, it cemented Granik as a master of her craft as she uses the emptiness of the world around her protagonist to build constant tension. The film follows Ree Dolly (Lawrence), a whip-smart teenager who, with a father missing and her mother with severe mental health issues, must spend her days in the rural Ozarks taking care of her two younger siblings. Trouble arises, however, when she learns she must find her father and drag him to trial in order to save her home from being seized by the state. Although the film is a drama, it’s Granik’s use of utterly barren sounds, colors, and camera movements that craft a deeply unsettling sense of fear. These minimalistic sights and sounds result in an unforgettable story that transcends the typical family drama, and rather bends into horror.

