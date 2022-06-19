ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

9 Episodes of ‘Bluey’ that Show Bandit at His Fatherly Best

By Meghan Winch
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+’s Bluey is undoubtedly made for kids, but its high spirits, exuberant imagination, and astute observations about parenting and family made it an equally fun (and sometimes truly moving) experience for the grownups in their lives. The Heeler family — mom Chilli (Melanie Zanetti), dad Bandit (Dave McCormack), and daughters Bluey...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Lola Tung Weighs in on the Season 1 Ending and Teases Season 2

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty, "Summer Love.”]When Belly (Lola Tung) arrives back in Cousin’s Beach at the beginning of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty to spend the summer with her close family friends the Fishers, Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) is crush #1. Belly’s had feelings for him for quite some time, but seeing that special spark through has never felt like a real possibility. That is, until now, because this is the summer Belly “turned pretty.” Really, she’s just grown up. She’s just shy of 16 at the beginning of Season 1, boys are noticing her, and she’s tempted to start exploring that part of life as she matures.
TV SERIES
Collider

The "Murderers" Return to the Arconia in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Clip

There are a ton of fan favorite series returning this summer. Arguably the funniest show coming back is Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Season 2 of this charming murder mystery comedy is premiering next week on June 28. Fans just got a new trailer last week and, with a week to go until Season 2, Only Murders just dropped a new clip that will leave even the most cynical of suspects laughing.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘They/Them’ Trailer Welcomes Campers to Kevin Bacon's Horrifying Conversion Camp

Peacock has released the first trailer for They/Them, an upcoming slasher horror film set in a conversion camp for LGBTQIA+ people. The film stars Kevin Bacon as the organizer of the camp, an institution that promises to “cure” those who don’t conform to gender and sexuality expectations — which is the conservative way of saying it's a place to torture and brainwash LGBTQIA+ people.
MOVIES
Collider

'Workin' Moms' Renewed for Seventh and Final Season at CBC

Catherine Reitman’s Workin’ Moms are punching out their time cards. After its sixth season ended on a cliffhanger, the hit Canadian comedy has been renewed for its seventh and final season. Series creator and executive producer Reitman, who also stars as lead Kate Foster, announced her popular mommy-comedy...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherly#Episodes#Ladies And Gentlemen#Disney#Australian
Collider

Only Murders In The Building: 10 Things To Remember Before Season 2 Releases

With the trailer dropping for the much-anticipated second season of Hulu's Only Murders In The Building, fans got a glimpse of what they can expect next from their favorite intergenerational true-crime trio. The comedic whodunit series is back on June 28th and will find Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) attempting to solve the murder of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), the condo board president at the Arconia. There's only one problem though–they're the prime suspects.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Under-Appreciated 'Stranger Things' Characters, Ranked

Stranger Things has always been a hit for Netflix, and it's because of all the wonderful characters in the cast. However, as the seasons go on, some characters fly under the radar. Even those in the main cast don't get the recognition they deserve because there is always too much happening with the storyline. It's easy to say that the lead characters are the best ones, but that doesn't necessarily mean that others haven't had the time to shine.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Questions 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Needs To Answer

Netflix's latest rising star of a series Umbrella Academy is about to kick off Season 3 after the Season 2 finale left viewers with several unanswered questions about both the show, the characters, and the cast. Whether you're wondering who the Sparrow Academy is, how they'll introduce the show's first...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Supernatural': 10 Supporting Character Who Deserved More Screen Time

There are many reasons why Supernatural became as beloved as it did. From gripping storylines, otherworldly battles, and incredibly lovable characters, it's not hard to see why the show only continued to gain such a massive following over its 15-year run. The series focus was the story of two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles), as they traveled America hunting everything from ghosts to Lucifer and God himself.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Collider

How the Barren Sights and Sounds Create Fear in 'Winter’s Bone'

Following the critical success of her 2004 feature debut Down to the Bone, in 2011 writer-director Debra Granik found herself at the helm of the Oscar-nominated drama Winter’s Bone. Not only did the film skyrocket Jennifer Lawrence into stardom, it cemented Granik as a master of her craft as she uses the emptiness of the world around her protagonist to build constant tension. The film follows Ree Dolly (Lawrence), a whip-smart teenager who, with a father missing and her mother with severe mental health issues, must spend her days in the rural Ozarks taking care of her two younger siblings. Trouble arises, however, when she learns she must find her father and drag him to trial in order to save her home from being seized by the state. Although the film is a drama, it’s Granik’s use of utterly barren sounds, colors, and camera movements that craft a deeply unsettling sense of fear. These minimalistic sights and sounds result in an unforgettable story that transcends the typical family drama, and rather bends into horror.
MOVIES
Collider

10 DCOMs Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

Disney Channel has been the home to inspirational films for the whole family since the 80s. Typically starring the network's current stars, some DCOMs launched the careers of actors like Zac Efron, Shia LaBeouf, and Hilary Duff. From movie musicals to inspiring true stories to films about serious subjects like...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Ditching Their Laneige Lip Masks For This $8 Celebrity-Approved Lip Balm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You’re either losing lip balms from the grocery store every other day or have held onto the one luxurious lip ointment since the summer — there is no in-between. But whether you’re one or the other, you got to admit, lip ointments are a wonderful, minor act of self-care to get through the day. While many have been recommending the Laneige Lip Mask, just as many shoppers are obsessed with this celeb-adored lip balm available on Amazon.
MAKEUP
Collider

7 Great Antony Starr Performances That Aren't Homelander from 'The Boys'

Since the premiere of Amazon Prime's series The Boys in 2019, fans have been obsessed with Homelander, the unhinged leader of The Seven and Vought's laboratory creation, perfectly played by New Zealander Antony Starr. Starr's portrayal of a cunning, power-hungry, and menacing Homelander has gained him global acclaim and multiple awards for his work, including Critics Choice Super Awards in 2021.
MOVIES
Collider

Praise the Lord, 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 3 Is in Production

God bless us, everyone: The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 is officially in production! This week, the show’s home network of HBO took to Twitter to make the announcement that everyone’s favorite Jesus-fearing, misbehavin’, dysfunctional family have begun rolling cameras on what will be the third installment in their wacky misadventures. The photo accompanying the big reveal was taken where else but the Gemstone Salvation Center, the megachurch at the heart of it all. Standing on stage with their backs turned to the camera, but facing an audience of thousands of adoring worshipers are the Gemstone children: Kelvin (Adam DeVine), Judi (Edi Patterson), and Jesse (Danny McBride). Even though the wait between the Season 2 finale (which fell on February 27, 2022) and the production kick-off to Season 3 wasn’t nearly as long as the two-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2, it feels like it’s been ages since we caught up with the Gemstones and all their crazy dynamics.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Let the Fun Begin! 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Begins Filming in Greece

Nia Vardalos has just announced that My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is currently filming in Greece, via her official Instagram. The actress, who starred in the original 2002 smash hit film and its 2016 sequel, also shared that she will be directing the new film in the franchise. This marks the first time Vardalos will direct a film in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise, although she wrote the scripts for the first two. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will be the second film directed by Vardalos, after 2009's I Hate Valentine's Day.
WORLD
Collider

10 Best Fantasy Creature Movies To Watch Before Avatar: The Way of Water

The sequel to James Cameron's billion-dollar success, Avatar, has held audiences in limbo for over a decade. Thankfully, it's almost here. With Avatar: The Way of the Water finally on the horizon, there will be new characters, underwater lagoons, and creatures to indulge in and learn about. But until then, diving into some other fantasy creature movies is perfectly acceptable.
MOVIES
Collider

Winona Ryder Searches for Her Missing Boyfriend in 'Gone in the Night' Trailer

Horror fans have a new film to look forward to this summer as a terrifying trailer for the upcoming thriller film, Gone in the Night, has been dropped. The trailer, which was uploaded on Vertical Entertainment's YouTube page, teases a mysterious disappearance that leads to a dangerous search for answers.
MOVIES
Collider

Minions Take Over Dunder Mifflin in Despicable New 'Rise of Gru' Promo

It's the crossover none of us even knew we needed until right now. In celebration of Minions: Rise of Gru hitting theaters next month, Illumination and the streaming service Peacock teamed up to combine two of Steve Carell’s biggest hits. In a brand-new spot, The Minions have invaded The Office.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Bullet Train' Character Posters Shows Off Star-Studded Assassins

With the hotly anticipated release of the upcoming action comedy, Bullet Train, only a couple of months away, a new set of character posters from the film have been released offering a new look of the cast of the film while also offering some colorful eye candy. The first of...
MOVIES
Collider

'American Horror Stories' Season 2 Creepy Dolls Watch You in New Poster

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's anthology spinoff series American Horror Stories is coming back for its second season on July 21. The first brand-new promo art has been unveiled, and it is giving nightmares and all sorts of uncanny valley - but also gorgeous Project Runway vibes. Basically, it's giving Murphy and Falchuk, and everything the fans have come to expect from these two twisted minds.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘House of the Dragon’ Poster Teases Emma D’Arcy’s Targaryen Princess

HBO is keeping the fire (and blood) in the heart of fans alive with a new poster for House of the Dragon, the highly-anticipated spinoff prequel to Game of Thrones. The poster focuses on Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, one of the dragon riders fighting for the Iron Throne during the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy