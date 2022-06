The genre of cringe comedy, on the surface, sounds fairly easy to define. According to TV Tropes, it’s just what you’d expect: “comedy that gives you second-hand shame” or “comedy you have to watch through the gaps between your fingers.” I’m sure any number of 21st-century television series spring to mind here. Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development, The Office, The Mindy Project, Girls, or Veep, for instance. Better yet, mockumentaries like The Comeback, Modern Family, or even Abbott Elementary wouldn’t exist without the cringe comedy before it. The genre endears because it allows for character-driven storytelling, which can be intense or casual. But one series that somehow remains out of the existing discourse on the cringe comedy is one that basically pioneered it for the millennium: Ally McBeal.

