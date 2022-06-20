ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FBI searching for fugitive wanted in disappearance of woman whose remains were found in Tijuana

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBSdQ_0gFjjx1h00

The FBI's San Diego field office on Sunday continued to ask for the public's help in finding a man wanted for questioning in connection with the disappearance in Tijuana of a woman whose remains were found in a vehicle.

Tyler Adams, 50, was detained by local authorities Mexico on Wednesday after an Amber Alert was issued in that country for Racquel Sabean's missing 7-month-old daughter, according to an FBI statement issued Friday.

The baby was later found safe and remained in protective custody in Mexico, the news release said.

Decomposed remains believed to be Sabean's were discovered in a vehicle known to be driven by her, the FBI said.

Adams was questioned by authorities in Mexico about Sabean but was "uncooperative," according to the bureau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CvGh_0gFjjx1h00

Tyler Adams is seen in June 17, 2022, photos provided by the FBI's San Diego field office.

FBI

He entered the U.S. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, using the alias "Aaron Bain," the FBI statement said, adding that Adams is known to use "multiple fake and stolen identities."

Adams is also a wanted fugitive out of Hawaii for escape in the second degree, authorities said. The warrant was issued in September 2020.

Adams is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 175 pounds, with brown hair and possible swelling under his eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow short-sleeve button-up shirt, tan pants and black running shoes.

According to the FBI, his numerous aliases include: Aaron Lee Bain, Aaron Lee, Aron Lee, Paul Wilson Phipps, Paul Wilson Phillps, David Smith, Dominic Braun, David Phillips, Kevin Schoolcraft, Kevin Kennedy, Michael Whittman, Lance Irwin, Brice Johnson, Matthew Kashani, Taylor Chase, Joshua Smith.

Anyone with information about Adams' whereabout is asked to call the FBI's San Diego field office at (800) CALL-FBI, San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or visit tips.fbi.gov .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Debanhi’s Body Will Be Exhumed For a Third Autopsy

The body of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar, who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico two weeks after she went missing in April , will be exhumed later this month so that her remains can undergo a third autopsy. Authorities are still trying to find out the facts around her death. Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Seven bodies found dumped at Mexico tourist area

Seven bodies have been found dumped in Mexico’s popular Huasteca region, in an apparent case of cartel rivalry.The group of men were found dead on a roadway late on Thursday with extensive bruising on the bodies, suggesting they had been beaten. According to Mexican authorities, the men appear to have been killed in a different place and then dumped in the rural area. The corpses had “this is what happened to me for working with the Gulf” written on them, in a reference to the Gulf Cartel, which operates along the United States border to the north. The message...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
CBS DFW

Multiple women arrested at southern border for smuggling fentanyl in body cavities

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently stopped multiple women smuggling fentanyl in their body cavities across the Mexico-Texas border.On June 6, officers working at the Ysleta border arrested a 34-year-old woman after she admitted to carrying narcotics on her body and voluntarily removed two bundles filled with blue fentanyl pills from her rectal cavity.Five days later, officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted a 34-year-old U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 0.14 pounds of fentanyl. She was referred for a secondary inspection where a canine alerted to the presence of drugs....
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Aaron Lee
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Brice Johnson
CBS DFW

More than $1M in cocaine, meth, heroin found inside statues smuggled into Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found $1,136,531 worth of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine inside a shipment of statues at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. The narcotics were seized on June 9 from an SUV whose driver declared the shipment from Mexico. Officers referred the 2006 Nissan Pathfinder for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection. That resulted in the discovery of 7.18 pounds of cocaine, 22.79 pounds of methamphetamine and 22.97 pounds of heroin."CBP's overall mission is to protect American communities from cross-border crime that threatens public safety," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Laredo cargo facilities have excelled in enhancing border security by preventing the flow of suspected narcotics from seeping into our communities." U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents took the case. 
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fugitive#Tijuana#Violent Crime
The Independent

Customs officials find methamphetamines worth $60,000 hidden in child booster seats in California

Customs authorities in California have seized methamphetamines worth $60,000 (£49,000) hidden in child booster seats at a checkpoint.Earlier this week, officers at the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station in Murrieta stopped a vehicle on an interstate near the checkpoint. There were two adults and four children inside the vehicle.Upon dispatch of a K-9 team, narcotics were detected inside the children’s three booster seats.“In those booster seats, several packages were found containing a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine,” US Customs and Border Protection officers said in a statement.The inspection revealed that the driver, who is a US citizen, was in possession of 26.9 pounds of meth, which has a street value of $60,000 (£49,000).The vehicle was immediately sealed by the Border Patrol, and the driver and the drugs were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce.The children and their mother were released.“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” Aaron M Heitke, chief patrol agent at the San Diego sector, said. “Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Austrian handyman who helped Dutch cult father to hide his six children on a farm for a decade in case that shocked the Netherlands is jailed for three years

A Dutch court on Tuesday jailed an Austrian handyman for helping a cult leader to isolate his own children on a farm for a decade, in a case that shocked the Netherlands. The man, identified only as 61-year-old Joseph B. due to Dutch privacy rules, played an 'essential role' in depriving the six children of their liberty in the remote northeastern village of Ruinerwold, the court ruled, jailing him for three years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Fourteen arrested, charged in meth trafficking case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Fourteen alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested yesterday, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Five defendants still remain at large.  The operation, dubbed Operation Kullvid-20, has netted a total of 40 federal defendants plus 2,708 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 guns, and $742,000 cash to date, including 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, six guns, and $12,000 cash seized yesterday. Over the course of the investigation, agents have also seized six vehicles, 30 kilograms of heroin, and 719 grams, or roughly 539,500 lethal doses of fentanyl. The defendants conspired to smuggle powdered methamphetamine from...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

California woman sentenced to 15 months for punching Southwest Airlines flight attendant

A California woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant mid-flight and broke her teeth has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.The Sacramento woman, Vyvianna Quinonez, 29, was also ordered to pay $26,000 (£20,587) in restitution and will also be required to serve three years of parole after her release from federal prison, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office in San Diego.The 29-year-old, whose violent assault on the flight attendant was captured in a viral video that was circulated widely following the May 2021 incident, had pleaded guilty in December to a charge of interfering with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
truecrimedaily

2 bodies found in California house that was allegedly intentionally set on fire

SANTA ANA, Calif. (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after two bodies were found in a home that was allegedly intentionally set on fire. According to a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department, on Friday, June 10, at approximately 10:13 p.m., officers and Orange County Fire Authority responded to the 5000 block of West McFadden Avenue to a report of a house fire. At the scene, Orange County Fire reportedly extinguished the fire and found a deceased male.
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
122K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy