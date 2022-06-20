FBI searching for fugitive wanted in disappearance of woman whose remains were found in Tijuana

The FBI's San Diego field office on Sunday continued to ask for the public's help in finding a man wanted for questioning in connection with the disappearance in Tijuana of a woman whose remains were found in a vehicle.

Tyler Adams, 50, was detained by local authorities Mexico on Wednesday after an Amber Alert was issued in that country for Racquel Sabean's missing 7-month-old daughter, according to an FBI statement issued Friday.

The baby was later found safe and remained in protective custody in Mexico, the news release said.

Decomposed remains believed to be Sabean's were discovered in a vehicle known to be driven by her, the FBI said.

Adams was questioned by authorities in Mexico about Sabean but was "uncooperative," according to the bureau.

Tyler Adams is seen in June 17, 2022, photos provided by the FBI's San Diego field office.

FBI

He entered the U.S. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, using the alias "Aaron Bain," the FBI statement said, adding that Adams is known to use "multiple fake and stolen identities."

Adams is also a wanted fugitive out of Hawaii for escape in the second degree, authorities said. The warrant was issued in September 2020.

Adams is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 175 pounds, with brown hair and possible swelling under his eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow short-sleeve button-up shirt, tan pants and black running shoes.

According to the FBI, his numerous aliases include: Aaron Lee Bain, Aaron Lee, Aron Lee, Paul Wilson Phipps, Paul Wilson Phillps, David Smith, Dominic Braun, David Phillips, Kevin Schoolcraft, Kevin Kennedy, Michael Whittman, Lance Irwin, Brice Johnson, Matthew Kashani, Taylor Chase, Joshua Smith.