Community honors Detective Justin Terry at Welcome to Las Vegas sign as procession passes by. With flags waving and eyes filled with tears — the Vegas community coming together for this somber, symbolic moment. “My family, my wife, and I support the police, the fire department and whether it’s a tragic loss such as this by accident or in the full line of duty a cop is a cop and he deserves our respect,” said one local resident.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO