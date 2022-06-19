ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Body recovered from water at Edgewater in Cleveland

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdvGu_0gFjjSrI00

Authorities have confirmed that a body was pulled from the water near Edgewater in Cleveland Sunday afternoon.

The body was found about 10 feet from shore wedged between rocks just east of Edgewater Beach, the Cleveland Division of Fire said. The body was extricated from the water by members of the Cleveland Fire Technical Rescue Unit.

CFD said the person appears to be an adult Black male but no other details have been released regarding the person's identity or the circumstances of how they ended up in the water or when.

The matter remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

