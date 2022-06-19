Body recovered from water at Edgewater in Cleveland

Authorities have confirmed that a body was pulled from the water near Edgewater in Cleveland Sunday afternoon.

The body was found about 10 feet from shore wedged between rocks just east of Edgewater Beach, the Cleveland Division of Fire said. The body was extricated from the water by members of the Cleveland Fire Technical Rescue Unit.

CFD said the person appears to be an adult Black male but no other details have been released regarding the person's identity or the circumstances of how they ended up in the water or when.

The matter remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.