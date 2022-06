The 2022 NBA Draft begins on Thursday night as the college basketball's top prospects await their turn to become a central piece of an NBA franchise. This year's draft features plenty of questions regarding the top picks. Will the Orlando Magic pick Auburn sharpshooter Jabari Smith with the No. 1 pick or go with Duke star Paolo Banchero or Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren? Will the Sacramento Kings decide to trade the No. 4 pick? Is there a prospect outside of the top four who could rise on draft night?

NBA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO