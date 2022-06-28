4th of July in Orlando: 10 Best Fireworks Shows and Events

Let patriotic love explode this 4th of July in Orlando while celebrating our nation’s freedom and independence. What better way to commemorate the festive holiday than in grand fashion? We’ve brought you a smorgasbord of events from ticketed VIP parties to well-loved fireworks shows. Choosing just one is the hard part.

Whether you splurge on a grandiose evening or keep it simple, let us know where you are headed for an epic evening celebrating America!

1. Red, White & Brew at World of Beer Downtown Orlando

World of Beer Downtown Orlando is an ideal spot to quench your insatiable thirst for beer and pyrotechnics this holiday. Brewski beverages include 50 craft beers on tap and hundreds more at your server’s fingertips just inside the cooler. There are plenty of tasty bites to satisfy your hankering for tavern fare too! This 4th of July they are celebrating in true style with a VIP-style gathering meant for locals.

Guests can begin arriving for the exclusive party at 6pm. Patrons will dine on an all-you-can-eat buffet that includes fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans and more. Your ticket also includes all you can drink offerings, excluding shots and ultra-premium liquors. Enjoy the live music playing throughout the evening. When the time comes for the main event, ticket holders will be able to watch the Fireworks at the Fountain Lake Eola fireworks show by way of a private viewing area. Sure beats fighting the crowds for a good vantage point!

Tickets are $120 per person and can be purchased here .

2. Red Hot & Boom at Cranes Roost Park

Celebrate a day early at the infamous Red Hot & Boom on July 3 in Uptown Altamonte’s Cranes Roost Park. The City partners with XL106.7 to bring a groovin’ good time during this legendary event. Performers featured on the iconic floating stage include Madison Beer, Dean Lewis, Ally Brooke, MAX, lovelytheband, Mabel and Asher Angel. Food vendors will be scattered around Cranes Roost Lake to keep grumbling bellies at bay.

The event kicks off at 4pm and ends with a 25-minute firework feast for the eyes. The explosive show is set to begin at 9:30pm, weather permitting. The event will go on rain or shine! Be sure to view the event details page for helpful preparation tips.

3. Disney Fireworks Cruise

Make this 4th of July in Orlando unforgettable with a Disney Firework Cruise . Epcot’s Illuminations: Reflections of Earth ends its 20-year run September 30th of this year. If you haven’t seen it yet or want to get it in one last time before it says farewell, now is the perfect time to do so. Private cruises leave from Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort and chart a course to the International Gateway near World Showcase Lagoon for a celebration including fireworks, lasers and synchronized audio.

The cruises include a captain, assorted snacks and soft drinks. Festive decor is available upon request when booking and is also included. Options for travel are:

The 21-ft pontoon, beginning at $299 plus tax for up to 8 guests.

The 25-ft boat, beginning at $349 plus tax for up to 10 guests.

The Grand 1 Yacht, beginning at $399 per hour plus tax for up to 18 guests. Should you choose to sail like an elite and travel with a butler, your seating limit is 17 guests.

Private dining menus are available as an additional add-on. For reservations, call (407) 939-7529.

If you're on a budget, check out one of these spots for viewing Disney fireworks outside the parks .

4. Light Up I-Drive at ICON Park

Spend an enchanting evening with a view like no other atop ICON Park’s Wheel! This Orlando staple is literally lighting up I-Drive with a light show and fireworks during Light Up I-Drive . The evening’s Master of Ceremonies will be a comedian from The Improv who is sure to keep a smile on your face. Purchase one of the specialty themed food items and wash it all down with an alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Live entertainment will be ongoing throughout the evening to include stilt walkers, live bands and a DJ. Choose from a hot dog eating contest, pie eating contest or the Blazin’ Wing Challenge to test your body’s endurance.

The fun is happening on July 4th and 5th. When purchasing a ticket to the wheel, admission to the event is free. Hours are 4 – 10pm on the 4th and 4pm – midnight on the 5th. Cruise on over to the official after party at Tin Roof where the soiree goes on until 2am! There is no cover fee either evening.

5. 4th of July Lock-in Party at The Imperial at Washburn Imports – Sanford

If you're looking for a low-key 4th of July celebration that also involves fireworks, look no further than The Imperial (Sanford location). This neighborhood favorite is hosting its 7th annual July 4th lock-in party from 7pm – midnight. You'll be able to enjoy food–including classic hot dogs from the All-America Hot Dog Bar–drinks, and views of Sanford's fireworks from the bar's patio. The Sullivan, located next door, will also be open and you're free to go back and forth between the two bars throughout the evening.

Tickets are $10 and include admission to the party plus the hot dog bar. Advance reservations are required.

6. Monumental 4th of July in Kissimmee

For those living on the southern side of Orlando, take a short jaunt to Kissimmee Lakefront Park. The City of Kissimmee is hosting Monumental 4th of July , a booming firework spectacular on July 4 from 5-9:30pm. While the event is free to attend, consider upgrading to the VIP tent for extra perks. Arrive to your reserved parking area and avoid the hassle of scouting out the perfect spot. Then meander to the VIP area for exclusive access to the air-conditioned tent with catered food to fill your belly. VIP passholders get a private meet and greet with the event performers and a dedicated viewing area when it’s time to light up the sky with booms, crackles and bursts of light.

The event is hosted by Joey Fatone and includes the musical talents of Doug E. Fresh, C&C Music Factory and The Gerry Williams Band. VIP tent tickets are $30 per person plus tax.

7. Florida's Space Coast

Give your 4th of July celebration a beachy twist by heading east to Florida's Space Coast! The coastline has a dazzling lineup for this year, with fireworks displays nightly from July 2 – July 4.

The festivities begin on July 2 in Port Canaveral, where you'll be able to watch fireworks over the harbor from The Cove at Port Canaveral or the Exploration Tower. If you're interested in setting up a blanket on the beach and watching sparks fly over the ocean, head to Cocoa Beach on July 3. Stake out a spot on the beach, or watch from the Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier. On July 4th, celebrations will take place at Riverfront Park in Cocoa Village beginning at 5pm. Activities include fun for the whole family, food, and a performance by the Brevard Symphony Orchestra, followed by a fireworks show over the Indian River Lagoon.

Fireworks are scheduled for Port Canaveral around 9:30-10pm on July 2, Cocoa Beach around 8:45pm on July 3, and Cocoa around 8:45pm on July 4.

8. Celebrate America at Universal Studios Orlando

Universal Studios Florida is hosting a massive gathering for celebratory shenanigans July 4th – 6th. A lineup of special entertainment is planned each evening in the Music Plaza including the band Raydio. The Classic Monster Café will even deliver your favorite eats to you at the Music Plaza, but it’s for this event only. Guests will have the opportunity to shake a tail feather with their favorite characters during a Character Dance Party, so have your camera ready! The evening will end with pyrotechnics and confetti cannons.

Admission to the celebration is included with a regular park ticket. The fun begins at 5pm and lasts until the gates close at 10pm.

9. SeaWorld Orlando

Dive into ocean depths this Independence Day at SeaWorld Orlando . The park's nightly firework show, Ignite, is getting a special finale boost for the 4th. Rockets will glare red along with pyrotechnics and lasers for a unique demonstration of patriotism. Reserve your seating to witness this one-of-a-kind display and engage in Electric Ocean, a nighttime event full of lights, music, sea creatures and DJ entertainment. The fireworks display is included with regular park admission, but reserved seating is available for an extra charge.

Reserved seating is an additional $60 but includes a guaranteed seat for Touch the Sky, Sea Lions Tonight, Shamu Celebration: Light Up the Night, Ignite Fireworks Spectacular and 4th of July Fireworks Celebration. Park admission and parking are additional. Valid for July 4, 2019 only.

10. Disney’s Contemporary Resort

What could be more American than a cowboy?! The loveable Sheriff Woody is hosting a rip roaring barbecue, Woody's Roundup BBQ , to let freedom ring. Immerse yourself into this oversized playground posted at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The hoedown will run July 4th-6th and include trick roping demonstrations, camp-style carnival games and a Toy Story craft station. Sing along to some of Woody’s favorite melodies played by the one and only Mr. Microphone.

Dinner will be held in the Fantasia Ballroom and includes a spread of BBQ classics with a twist, of course. Adult beverages will be served for those patrons 21 years of age and older who wish to partake. Watchers will amble over to Porte Cochere to watch Magic Kingdom's celebratory fireworks show, Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky. The special fireworks display begins at 9:15pm on the 4th. Those attending the 5th or 6th will enjoy the regularly scheduled firework display, Happily Ever After.

Tickets are $149 plus tax for ages 10 and up and $99 plus tax for ages 3-9.

Feature image credit: City of Orlando

