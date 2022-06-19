ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton To Democrats: Don't Focus On Unpopular Issues

By Bruce Haring
 3 days ago
Hillary Clinton is adamant she’s not running for president again. But that’s not stopping her from worrying about her fellow Democrats and their choice of hills to die on.

In an extensive interview with the Financial Times, the former presidential candidate said Democrats should be careful on their platforms.

“We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window,” Clinton responded. “Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority.”

Defunding the police is one such issue.

“You need accountable measures. But you also need policing. It doesn’t even pass the common-sense politics test not to believe that. Some positions are so extreme on both the right and the left that they retreat to their corners . . . Politics should be the art of addition not subtraction.”

Tsquared
3d ago

When will Hillary understand that Americans don’t care what the most hated woman in America thinks. She’s failed twice at running for president. We don’t need a failure in our midst.

tony
3d ago

They don’t have any good policies to focus on. They have the executive branch and both houses in their control and 95% of the American people are suffering from their policies.

Quay Samons
3d ago

of course not inflation crime gas prices why would you want to address those my thought would be because you started this problem but that makes way too much sense

Deadline

Deadline

Deadline

Community Policy