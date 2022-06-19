ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Box Office Thrives with ‘Maverick’ and Struggles with ‘Lightyear’ as Theaters Live and Die by Blockbusters

By Tom Brueggemann
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If the future for theaters is near-total reliance on a handful of top franchise films, this weekend suggests that plan could work. It was peak playtime with Father’s Day and the first federal observance of Juneteenth and while it broke no records, these results are the best since COVID.

This weekend also contains the biggest disappointment of 2022 as Disney’s “ Lightyear ” grossed $51 million, falling far short of its projected minimum $70 million opening. That led to the total take of $163 million, a bit under expectations, for a weekend with three major recent releases.

For the second straight weekend, total grosses topped 2019’s equivalent — this one, by 20 percent. Combined with the past three weekends, our four-week rolling total now stands 3 percent above 2019 for the first time we’ve exceeded the prior period. It isn’t guaranteed to continue (the rest of the month likely will lag behind), but it is the single best sign of recovery seen yet.

“Lightyear” failed to open at #1, falling short of “ Jurassic World: Dominion ” (Universal), which dropped 60 percent to $58.6 million after opening to $145 million. That’s slightly more than the second weekend fall for the last “Jurassic,” which didn’t have the benefit of a Father’s Day.

Top Gun: Maverick ” (Paramount) remains stellar. In its fourth weekend, it dropped only 15 percent for $44 million. That gets it to $466 million domestic, with a $600 million total or more now looking likely. It is rare to gross that much for its fourth weekend; for the #3 film to be at that level, rarer still.

“Titanic,” which never had a weekend over $40 million in 1997-98 prices, had 10 weeks over $40 million with adjusted grosses with its fourth around $55 million. Comparing “Maverick” to “Titanic,” the biggest-grossing movie in 40 years, represents the scale of Tom Cruise’s success. In its fourth weekend it surpassed what the original “Top Gun” did in 1986 (about $450 million adjusted) as the #1 film of the year. With $885 million worldwide, it will easily become the first 2022 release to surpass $1 billion — double its pre-release projections.

As for “Lightyear,” its projections appeared to overestimate the brand (Pixar and/or “Toy Story”) and underestimate the competition, the impact of Pixar’s streaming availability, the general decline in animation grosses and — though hard to quantify — resistance to Disney’s political and social issues. That would include wide publicity of a brief same-sex kiss that dominated social media news before release.

If box office depends on franchise films, any shortfall is a concern: All other releases totaled $12 million, with five of the top 10 grossing less than $1 million. The #10 film grossed $198,000; three years ago, #10 did $3.7 million.

Next weekend brings two new original titles — “Elvis” (Warner Bros.) and “The Black Phone” (Universal). Both are anticipated to open in the range of $20 million-$30 million.

The incredible opening of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24), now at $65 million, appears to be a real anomaly; “Brian and Charles” (Focus) took 10th place in 279 theaters with a per-theater average of $711. “Brian and Charles” is one of three 2022 Park City premieres to debut this weekend, each taking a different path and none doing much for specialized theaters.

Apple paid $15 million for “Cha Cha Real Smooth” (Bleecker Street handling theaters) with the intention of streaming from the start. Its nationwide theatrical release included dates at Cinemark, Landmark, Laemmle, and Alamo Drafthouse theaters. Grosses were not reported. Spot checking individual theaters suggested a gross of perhaps $7,000 at New York’s prime Angelika Film Center and much less elsewhere.

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” the Emma Thompson comedy Searchlight acquired for a reported $7.5 million, debuted on Hulu without even a token qualifying run. Thompson was considered a viable Best Actress candidate; this is a rare case of a film with potential Oscar buzz and its distributor decided not to bother.

In the past, both “Cha Cha” and “Good Luck” would have been viewed as strong specialized titles with crossover appeal and potential grosses of $10 million or higher. With the occasional outlier like A24’s smash, those days appear to be over.

The Top 10

1. Jurassic World Dominion (Universal) Week 2; Last weekend #1

$58,660,000 (-60%) in 4,697 (+21) theaters; PTA: $12,489; Cumulative: $249,797,000

2. Lightyear (Disney) NEW – Cinemascore: A-; Metacritic: 61; Est. budget: $200 million

$51,000,000 in 4,255 theaters; PTA: $11,986; Cumulative: $51,000,000

3. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) Week 3; Last weekend #2

$44,000,000 (-15%) in 4,262 (-489) theaters; PTA: $10,905; Cumulative: $466,168,000

4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Disney) Week 7; Last weekend #3

$4,200,000 (-19%) in 2,465 (-870) theaters; PTA: $1,704; Cumulative: $405,084,000

5. The Bob’s Burger Movie (Disney) Week 4; Last weekend #4

$1,100,000 (-55%) in 1,350  (-1,255) theaters; PTA: $815; Cumulative: $29,762,000

6. The Bad Guys (Universal) Week 9; Last weekend #5; also on PVOD

$980,000 (-%) in 1,494 (-1,111) theaters; PTA: $631; Cumulative: $94,239,000

7. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) Week 13; Last weekend #7; also on PVOD

$959,631 (-27%) in 679 (-55) theaters; PTA: $1,413; Cumulative: $64,920,000

8. Downton Abbey (Focus) Week 5; Last weekend #6; also on PVOD

$830,000 (73-%) in 1,179 (-832) theaters; PTA: $704; Cumulative: $42,300,000

9. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Paramount) Week 11; Last weekend #7; also on Paramount + and PVOD

$228,392 (-70%) in 439 (-728) theaters; PTA: $520; Cumulative: $190,478,000

10. Brian and Charles (Focus) NEW – Metacritic: 62

$198,000 in 279 theaters; PTA: $711; Cumulative: $198,000

Additional specialized/limited/independent releases

Official Competition (IFC) NEW – Metacritic: 75; Festivals include: Venice, Toronto 2021

$34,000 in theaters; PTA: $8,500

Abandoned (Vertical) NEW – Metacritic: 36

$60,000 in 54vtheaters; PTA: $1,120

Lost Illusions (Music Box) Week 2   6

$15,984 in 9 (+3) theaters; PTA: $1,776; Cumulative: $41,091

Mad God (IFC) Week 2   2

$35,000 in 26 (+24) theaters; PTA: $1,346; Cumulative: $50,313

Crimes of the Future (Neon) Week 3

$101,500 in 122 theaters; Cumulative: $2,368,000

Watcher (IFC) Week 3

$95,000 in 136 (-520) theaters; Cumulative: $1,871,000

The Phantom of the Open (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3

$83,198 in 97 (+73) theaters;  Cumulative: $170,769

Benediction (Roadside Attractions) Week 3

$14,860 in 54 (-66) theaters; Cumulative: $178,441

Deep in the Heart (Fin & Fur) Week 3

$35,686 in 41 (-20) theaters;  Cumulative: $360,595

Poser (Oscilloscope) Week 3

$12,025 in 3 (+2); Cumulative: $29,799

Men (A24) Week 4  216

$18,887 in 68 (-148) theaters; Cumulative: $7,571,000

Family Camp (Roadside Attractions) Week 6

$9,010 in 39 -) theaters;  Cumulative: $3,920,000

The Duke (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9

$22,696 in 38 (-363) theaters; Cumulative: $1,486,000

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Does This Bollywood Reference in ‘Ms. Marvel’ Hold Key to the Series?

Click here to read the full article. “Ms. Marvel” Episode 2 contains a Bollywood bombshell. Marvel’s new Disney+ series wonderfully weaves in South Asian culture with Pakistani-American Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), but Episode 2 dials the Bollywood up to 100 — and may hold the key to where this series is heading. Freshly superpowered Kamala arrives at school with a new spring in her step, confident enough to correct a coach who mispronounces her name and dodge overzealous basketball players in the hallway. Her unflappable strut is cut short when she runs into Kamran (Rish Shah), a handsome and charming new student. Suspiciously handsome...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Subject’ Review: Famous Doc Stars Reclaim Their Stories in Insightful Ethical Exploration

Click here to read the full article. Documentaries are often crafted to explore the social issues of the world, either with an aim to simply bring these issues to light or in the hope of highlighting injustices in need of a fix. Some are made to inform and others, like any movie, to entertain. But what are the moral and ethical responsibilities of a documentary? What do their makers owe their real-life subjects? What does anyone? Such are the questions posited in Camilla Hall and Jennifer Tiexiera’s insightful documentary “Subject.” to examine how they use their participants to craft a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Beauty’ Trailer: Lena Waithe and Andrew Dosunmu’s ’80s Music Drama Exposes the Fantasy of Fame

Click here to read the full article. What really is the cost of fame? The 1980s music industry is explored in Netflix’s “Beauty,” written and produced by Lena Waithe and directed by Sundance Film Festival darling Andrew Dosunmu, who also executive produces the feature. “Beauty” premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Festival and premieres on Netflix June 29. Gracie Marie Bradley stars as the titular Beauty, a rising singer who struggles to maintain her identity after being offered a lucrative recording deal by an executive, played by Sharon Stone. Niecy Nash and Giancarlo Esposito star as Beauty’s parents, who worry if she’s “ready”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!’ Trailer: Netflix Unravels Controversial Conspiracy Theory 50 Years Later

Click here to read the full article. Infamous mystery man D.B. Cooper is at the center of a new Netflix documentary about the enduring legacy behind his 1971 headline-grabbing supposed disappearance. “D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!” debuts on the streamer July 13. The official logline reads: “In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash — and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery.” Cooper demanded $200,000 and four parachutes after hijacking a flight out of Portland, OR, in the middle of the night. He then jumped out of the aircraft and...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Kosinski
IndieWire

Hugh Grant, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, and Many More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart Movie at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Comedy mogul Jerry Seinfeld has taken a crack at directing at least four times in his career, from an episode of his beloved “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” to specials for comedian Colin Quinn. Now, Seinfeld is getting back into the director’s chair to direct his very first narrative feature, and it’s about the history of how, of all things, one of America’s favorite sugary breakfast snacks came to be. “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story” is directed by Seinfeld, who also co-wrote the film with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder. It’s set in Michigan...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Ewan McGregor Receives ‘a Lot of Homoerotic’ Fan Art Featuring Hayden Christensen

Click here to read the full article. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s chemistry is written in the stars, at least according to “Obi-Wan Kenobi” fans. Decades after the duo first appeared side-by-side as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker, respectively, in the “Star Wars” prequel films, McGregor and Christensen reunited for the Disney+ series, set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith.” “There’s a lot of homoerotic Obi-Wan/Hayden fan art that gets sent to me now and again,” McGregor revealed to GQ. “I don’t know how it finds me. It’s always a bit of an eyeopener.” McGregor continued: “You open the envelope,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Matilda’ Trailer: Emma Thompson Is Unrecognizable as Monstrous Miss Trunchbull in Roald Dahl Musical

Click here to read the full article. First, the stylishly cruel Baronness in “Cruella.” Now, the wicked Miss Trunchbull in “Matilda the Musical.” Is there any childhood villain Emma Thompson can’t transform into? Roald Dahl’s beloved novel “Matilda” is getting another big-screen treatment courtesy of Netflix, this time a rock musical based on the Tony- and Olivier-winning production directed by Matthew Warchus. Thompson stars as headmaster Trunchbull who is set on extinguishing independent thought among her elementary school students, including the brilliant and uniquely gifted Matilda, played by “Darklands” star Alisha Weir. Matilda’s only role model, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), encourages...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski’s ‘Spiderhead’ #1 at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Is it a sign of consumers becoming more price-conscious? This week’s VOD charts suggest perhaps, and also that Sony is still figuring out how to thread the needle without its own streaming channel. “Morbius,” just reduced to $5.99, “Uncharted” at the same price though not new, and the quickly lowered “Father Stu” all got the placement, with the first two sharing #1 positions. Sony has normally had somewhat extended windows for its top films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Uncharted,” then doing well on more expensive PVOD transactions for extended periods. “Morbius” and “Father...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Blockbusters#Paramount
IndieWire

Chris Evans Has ‘Shed Like 15 Pounds’ Since Leaving the MCU: People Ask, ‘Are You OK?’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans is really starting to let himself go since venturing into voice acting. Um, we’re kidding. Obviously. The former “Avengers” star shared on the red carpet for Disney/Pixar’s “Lightyear” that he has “shed like 15 pounds” since stepping away from the Captain America role with 2019’s “Avengers.” “Every time people see me they’re like, ‘Are you OK? You lost a little bit of weight,'” Evans told Yahoo. “I haven’t had to hit the gym as hard.” And adjusting to life post-Marvel has been a whole other feat. “You know, it’s different,” Evans explained. “For 10 years,...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Maya Rudolph Reveals She Was Offered Title Role in ‘Killing Eve’ and Turned It Down

Click here to read the full article. Maya Rudolph has played numerous iconic characters, from Donatella Versace to Vice President Kamala Harris. But there was a time when Rudolph might have played Eve Polastri, the role immortalized by Sandra Oh in “Killing Eve.” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter this week, released in anticipation of Rudolph’s new Apple TV+ series “Loot,” Rudolph talks about roles she’s turned down. One was the title role in the BBC dark comedy created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Rudolph said she was offered the role and would have immediately done it. “But there was no...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Production Shut Down on Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’ After Two Actors Killed in Car Crash

Click here to read the full article. Production has shut down on the Netflix series “The Chosen One” after two actors were killed and six others were injured in a car crash near the city of Mulegé in Baja California. Two other actors and four members of the production crew were also injured but are reported to be in stable condition. According to Variety, it has been confirmed that the accident didn’t occur on-set but instead happened as the eight members of the production were traveling to the local airport. It’s been reported that the van flipped after running off the...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

‘Loving Highsmith’ Review: A Lively Portrait of ‘Carol’ Scribe as Told by Her (Many) Past Lovers

Click here to read the full article. It turns out that the American writer Patricia Highsmith, whose work inspired such illustrious filmmakers as Alfred Hitchcock and Todd Haynes, was just as prolific and popular with the most interesting women of her time. Women lotharios are hardly as revered as their male counterparts, and even less so for history’s great queer romancers, whose lives are often reduced to their saddest highlights when they’re remembered at all. In centering the writer’s sexuality in her lively and captivating documentary “Loving Highsmith,” filmmaker Eva Vitija does a great service not only to fans of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

‘The Black Phone’ Star Ethan Hawke Came Up with His ‘Unnerving’ Villain Voice Overnight

Click here to read the full article. Over the course of nearly four decades of acting, Ethan Hawke has done a little bit of everything. One thing he’s never really attempted, however? Playing an unquestionably bad dude. In Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” Hawke finally goes full villain, taking on the role of “The Grabber,” a prolific kidnapper and murderer who has turned a quiet ’70s-era Denver into his own personal hunting ground. Based on the Joe Hill short story of the same name, and adapted for the screen by Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, the film follows young Finney (newcomer...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Baz Luhrmann Reveals Four-Hour ‘Elvis’ Cut, Including ‘Wackadoo’ Storylines with Richard Nixon

Click here to read the full article. Anyone who has a “burning love” for more “Elvis” is in luck: Director Baz Luhrmann confirmed a four-hour cut of the film exists. The “Moulin Rouge!” auteur told the Radio Times that the longer version of the film, whose theatrical cut is 159 minutes and opening June 24, includes the more “wackadoo” aspects of real-life Elvis Presley’s career. “I would have liked to lean into some of the other things more. There’s so much more. I mean, there’s lots of stuff that I shot like the relationship with the band, I had to pare [that]...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things 4’ Trailer: Volume 2 Comes to a Sinister End with Season Finale

Click here to read the full article. After Season 4 shattered Netflix records, Volume 2 of the latest “Stranger Things” debuts on Netflix July 1, bringing more answers to how the Upside Down will be defeated. The latest trailer for “Stranger Things 4, Volume 2” has even more easter eggs for longtime fans, as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is blood-soaked in a hospital gown and staring into the abyss. Meanwhile, Russia-based Hopper (David Harbour) hunts an unseen villain. Could that be Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the star of our nightmares since Volume 1 concluded? Star Joseph Quinn recently told The Guardian, “All...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Regé-Jean Page Was ‘Physically Shook’ Watching ‘The Gray Man’ and Calls Russo Bros. Film ‘Insane’

Click here to read the full article. Even the Duke of Hastings can’t compete with “The Gray Man.” “Bridgerton” breakout Regé-Jean Page detailed his secretive role in the Russo Brothers’ spy caper “The Gray Man,” in select theaters July 15 and streaming on Netflix July 22. The cat-and-mouse thriller stars Chris Evans as sociopathic assassin Lloyd Hansen, who is hired to hunt down CIA mercenary Courtland Gentry, aka Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling), after a security breach. Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” scene-stealer Julia Butters also star in the most expensive Netflix film to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Good Girl Jane’ Review: A Harrowing Teen Drama That’s Ultimately Hollow

Click here to read the full article. The fraught world of teenage girlhood has long proven to be a fertile one for filmmakers. And, over the last decade, it’s provided a way for creators to go back into the past to re-examine the way teenage girls were overly sexualized and cast adrift in the wild world of the late 1990s and early aughts. Director Sarah Elizabeth Mintz returns audiences to 2005 with her feature, “Good Girl Jane,” a feature-length narrative based off her short film of the same name. While the film features several moments that are truly harrowing and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Florence Pugh to Lead Zoe Kazan’s ‘East of Eden’ Series at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. “Don’t Worry Darling,” there will be plenty more of Florence Pugh on screens soon. The “Dune: Part Two” star is confirmed to lead a Netflix limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel “East of Eden,” with Zoe Kazan writing and executive producing. Netflix landed the limited series after a competitive bidding war. Kazan’s grandfather Elia Kazan first adapted “East of Eden” for Warner Bros. in 1955, with James Dean starring in his first major screen role. The Netflix limited series will explore themes of trauma and repair, love and betrayal, duty and free will, as...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

B.J. Novak Channeled Woody Allen, Wanted ‘Vengeance’ to Emulate ‘Manhattan’ with a Jordan Peele Twist

Click here to read the full article. B.J. Novak set to out to write, direct, and star in “Vengeance” with other auteurs in mind. The “Office” alum, whose directorial debut premiered at 2022 Tribeca, penned the dark comedy thriller with the concept of it being a “collision of two movies,” as Novak told Variety. “I wanted it to be a conversational smart movie — like ‘Manhattan’ — the kind I grew up enjoying myself. And then I wanted a real-ass vengeance movie.” “Vengeance” follows New Yorker writer and serial womanizer Ben Manalowitz (Novak) who learns his ex hook-up Abilene (Lio Tipton) died...
MOVIES
IndieWire

From AMC to Apple and Netflix to Disney: How Much Are Media Companies Worth?

Click here to read the full article. The key question in the era of media consolidation is: Who can buy who? With the economy headed toward a possible/probable recession, the circles on our above data visualization bubble chart are a bit smaller than they would have been in even the recent past. Netflix’s bubble, for example, would be nearly four times as large seven months ago. But it’s all relative, and these billion-dollar to multi-trillion-dollar publicly traded corporations are relatively large despite our first few not meeting the $13.1 billion market cap threshold to be considered for the S&P 500. (Not a...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

IndieWire

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy