New Orleans, LA

Algiers man hit by stray bullet Saturday, NOPD investigates

By Raeven Poole
 3 days ago

ALGIERS ( WGNO ) – A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Algiers, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened Saturday just after 4 p.m. in the 1700 block Hendee St. Police said the man heard gunshots in the area and later realized that he was hit.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition is not know at this time.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with information can call Fourth districts officers at (504) 658-6040.

