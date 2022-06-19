ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Watch Clayton Kershaw Get Emotional During Sandy Koufax Ceremony

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Clayton Kershaw got a little choked up during Sandy Koufax's statue unveiling ceremony.

Yesterday was a historic day at Dodger Stadium. Not only was it the anniversary of Clayton Kershaw's 15-strikeout no-hitter against the rockies, but the Dodgers organization hosted a ceremony for the unveiling of the Sandy Koufax statue in the centerfield plaza.

Koufax was in attendance for the ceremony with Dodgers radio play-by-play announcer Charlie Steiner serving as the master of ceremonies. The legendary Joe Torre spoke at the event, as did Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw shared an incredible story about he and Koufax's relationship, and got a little choked up in the process.

"I was looking back at the time we were on the field at Vin's [Scully] retirement ceremony on the field and something you said stuck with me about Vin. You said the thing you treasure the most about Vin, is that he allows you to call him a friend and that's the same for me. I'm grateful for that Sandy and I know you don't believe it, but there's no one more deserving of you of this honor so congratulations."

