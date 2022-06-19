ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 stops upcoming for mobile mammography van

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Five regional stops, including two in Toledo, are scheduled for this coming week as Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van continues its visits to local locations.

Stops for the coming week are 9:40 a.m.-3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Bryan Community Health Center, 228 S. Main St., Bryan; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Old West End Community Health Center, 2244 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Thursday, Mercy Health-Swanton Primary Care, 22 Turtle Creek Dr., Swanton; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Toledo Lucas County Public Library-Holland Branch, 1032 S. McCord Rd.; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Mind, Body and Spirit Fair at Corinth Baptist Church, 2283 Putnam St., Toledo.

Screenings at the Mercy Health mobile mammography unit are by appointment only, the announcement stated. Call 833-MAMM-VAN (833-626-6826) to schedule a screening.

While mammogram screenings may be covered by insurance, for best coverage, patients are asked to verify if Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider with their insurance carrier, the announcement also stated. Financial need-based assistance programs are available to help, and if eligible, people may qualify for a no-cost mammogram. Call 419-696-5839 for more information.

