Florida Power & Light announces a Real Zero goal to be achieved by 2045

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Power & Light Company has set a “Real Zero” goal to eliminate carbon emissions from its power plants no later than 2045, the company said in a release Sunday.

FPL said its goal is called “Real Zero” because it doesn’t rely on offsets, or net-zero emissions.

The company said it will eliminate all carbon emissions from its power plants through the use of solar power, battery storage, green hydrogen and existing nuclear power.

“That’s what Real Zero is really about,” said Eric Silagy, FPL chairman and CEO. “It’s changing the way you do business and doing it in a way that is economically viable, so people can be successful both financially and the environment can be also cleaned up.”

Silagy said this initiative will also be better for future generations to come.

FPL says it intends to reach real zero while keeping bills below the national average.

Susie Stilletto
3d ago

Imagine thinking that solar panels taking over vast amounts of land won't have a horrible impact on the wildlife, environment, nature, or the climate of the earth. 🙄

johnni crenshaw
3d ago

our landlord had panels put all over our roof and now our bill is more than double what it was. go figure. it's a scam in my eyes

God, country, family
3d ago

Not possible without significant nuclear. Solar, wind, and batteries far from reliable. Hydrogen relies on energy from a source and is still very new.

