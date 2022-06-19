Florida Power & Light announces a Real Zero goal to be achieved by 2045

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Power & Light Company has set a “Real Zero” goal to eliminate carbon emissions from its power plants no later than 2045, the company said in a release Sunday.

FPL said its goal is called “Real Zero” because it doesn’t rely on offsets, or net-zero emissions.

The company said it will eliminate all carbon emissions from its power plants through the use of solar power, battery storage, green hydrogen and existing nuclear power.

“That’s what Real Zero is really about,” said Eric Silagy, FPL chairman and CEO. “It’s changing the way you do business and doing it in a way that is economically viable, so people can be successful both financially and the environment can be also cleaned up.”

Silagy said this initiative will also be better for future generations to come.

FPL says it intends to reach real zero while keeping bills below the national average.

