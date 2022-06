“We do allow for medicinal cannabis for people with arthritis or cancer or those sorts of things. That’s the policy at this point,” said McGowan. Legalize Cannabis Australia, a single issue minor political party recently proposed enabling West Australians to possess up to 50 grams of cannabis and for households to cultivate up to four plants. Upper house members of parliament Brian Walker and Sophia Moermond are planning to present marijuana legislation next year, reported WAtoday.

AUSTRALIA ・ 1 DAY AGO