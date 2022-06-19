ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Rushes to Jon Gruden’s Defense Over Raiders Fallout

By Patrick Norton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warren Sapp and Jon Gruden spent just three years in the same locker room in Tampa together. But the championship-winning bond those three NFL seasons created remains unbreakable, even in the midst of a tough stretch for the disgraced head coach. Gruden faced a forced resignation from the Las...

outsider.com

Comments / 22

rocklocal2
2d ago

i'll have to believe mr. sapp on this one, it seems like hit job. gruden wasn't even employed by the nfl at the time, what about his correspondents that were?

Reply
23
Tbone33
2d ago

Hope Gruden takes NFL for a few hundred mil.

Reply
22
Related
Yardbarker

Raiders' QB Coach Hardegree talks Carr, Adams, Stidham, and More

HENDERSON, Nev.--As Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels assembled his new staff, he targeted Bo Hardegree to head the coaching of the quarterbacks. Now don't be deceived, McDaniels is the loudest voice in the room, but Hardegree is a talented young coach in the NFL, and is certainly on the rise.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Steeler Rashard Mendenhall still salty about fumble in Super Bowl

One former NFL player is getting worked up again over something that happened back when Peyton Manning was still in Indianapolis. Retired ex-Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall tweeted on Sunday about his notorious game-changing fumble against the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV. “I never fumbled that ball…...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Names Team To Watch: NFL World Reacts

Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh may have just given away where he will be playing next season. Suh revealed earlier this week that his days in Tampa Bay have probably come to an end. That doesn't mean his playing days are over, though. Suh is sorting out his options in...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dallas Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys fans have been pushing for former coach Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor for several years now. Last year, Jones admitted that it was finally time for it to happen. However, Jones has since walked back on that comment, saying there are no...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Hall Of Famer#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Vladtv#Javascript
Yardbarker

NFL News: Raiders Fans React To Ndamukong Suh Tease

Ndamukong Suh had Las Vegas Raiders fans glued to social media yesterday when he mentioned he liked the scenario of joining the Silver and Black. With a notable grin on his face, Suh went on to give fans more insight on ESPN’s NFL Live. Suh has been in contact with two of the Raiders’ premier talents; Maxx Crosby and Chandler. What exactly has been discussed is anyone’s guess.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: RB Najee Harris is 'a born leader'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin generated plenty of headlines during a recent edition of "The Pivot Podcast" when he made it known that star wide receiver Antonio Brown has played his final down with the franchise and will only return via a ceremonial contract to retire as a member of the club if he does at all.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

DT Larry Ogunjobi to visit Steelers

The 28-year-old had a three-year, $40.5M contract in place with the Bears at the onset of free agency. However, days later, a failed physical led to the deal falling through. The injury was suffered in Cincinnati’s Wild Card win over the Raiders, which ended Ogunjobi‘s one-year stint with the Bengals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Ndamukong Suh on Raiders', Vikings' radars?

Profiling as one of the top free agents still available, Ndamukong Suh said Monday he is not planning to retire. Going into his age-35 season, the All-Decade defensive tackle should still have options to continue his career — likely with a fifth team. Suh conceded he is almost certainly...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Steelers star still salty about infamous old play from Super Bowl

One former NFL player is getting worked up again over something that happened back when Peyton Manning was still in Indianapolis. Retired ex-Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall tweeted on Sunday about his notorious game-changing fumble against the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV. “I never fumbled that ball…...
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

482K+
Followers
52K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy