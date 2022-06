As teased last week, I (Philip Gough) am launching a summer podcast series titled, “The Beat on Notre Dame’s Beat”. The idea started with a conversation with my dad over Easter about new content leading up to training camp. Discussions led to the concept of interviewing Notre Dame beat writers in an attempt to understand who they are as people and what makes them tick. The goal was to have a conversation that wasn’t centered around predictions, recruiting rankings, or other standard topics. I wanted to pull back the curtain and get to know the men and women behind the content I consume on a daily basis. Each episode is going to be right around 30 minutes, and I’m excited to get this going!

