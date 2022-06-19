ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey’s Justin Rogers caps amazing career with national title, All-American honors at New Balance Nationals

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Justin Rogers was already the king of the pole vault in Pennsylvania, and now he is a national champion and...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 3

 

abc27 News

Four Central PA athletes win National Titles at New Balance Outdoors

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Midstate athletes became National Champions at this weekend’s New Balance Nationals Outdoor 2022 High School Championships. Senior Justin Rogers from Hershey High School continued his illustrious career with a National Championship in pole vault. Spring Grove Sophomore Laila Campbell won gold in 100m while being the youngest in the finals […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
