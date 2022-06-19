ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok and Oracle teamed up after all, but concerns about data privacy remain

By Emma Roth
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, TikTok announced that it had started routing American users’ data to US-based servers owned by Oracle. But a timely report from BuzzFeed News calls into question what TikTok’s promise really delivers, claiming TikTok employees based in China have “repeatedly” accessed US users’ data over the course of at least...

