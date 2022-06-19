Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods
By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
3 days ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, after catastrophic flooding destroyed bridges and roads and drove out thousands of tourists.
The Park Service announced Saturday that visitors will once again be allowed on the park’s southern loop under a temporary license plate system designed to manage the crowds: Those with even-numbered plates and motorcycle groups will be allowed on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered or vanity plates on odd-numbered days.
Commercial tours and visitors with proof of overnight reservations at hotels, campgrounds or in the backcountry will be allowed in whatever their plate number.
Visitors had been flocking to Yellowstone during its 150th anniversary celebration. The southern loop provides access to Old Faithful, the rainbow-colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall. It can be accessed from the park’s south, east and west entrances.
“It is impossible to reopen only one loop in the summer without implementing some type of system to manage visitation,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a news release. “My thanks to our gateway partners and others for helping us work out an acceptable temporary solution for the south loop while we continue our efforts to reopen the north loop.”
The north loop is expected to remain closed through the summer, if not longer. Officials say it could take years and cost more than $1 billion to repair the damage in the environmentally sensitive landscape.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, the Fed chief ceded that the bank’s ongoing series of interest rate hikes could slow the economy enough to halt job gains and economic growth — the two signs of an economy in retreat.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman has pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the drowning deaths of two men in 2021. Augusta area news outlets report that Shontover Kirkland pleaded guilty Tuesday. She was sentenced to serve a year in prison and nine years of probation. […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit against state and federal Democratic Party officials, ending a years-long dispute over the control of the party in Alabama. More News from WRBL The lawsuit, filed by former party insiders Randy Kelley and Janet May, claimed that state party bylaws passed during a […]
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) will testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots on Tuesday afternoon in what could be another revelatory hearing on the events leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A sinkhole in Phenix City, Alabama, has led a local road to close until further notice, according to Graduate Civil Engineer Christopher Casey. The closure impacts 17th Ave at Ingersol Court. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Phenix City Engineering Department at (334) 448-2760.
Manhattan (PIX11) — Six people were hurt, three of them seriously injured, when a taxi jumped a curb in Manhattan on Monday afternoon, officials said. The cab driver was making a left turn and collided with a bicyclist near Broadway and West 29th Street around 1 p.m., authorities said. The taxi appeared to slow down, […]
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Tuesday convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal accident, removing and barring him from future office in a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash. Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican who only recently announced […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive $20,500 as part of a $1.25 million settlement from Carnival Cruise Line following a 2019 data breach, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon. More News from WRBL Forty-six states have received part of a settlement from the Florida-based business. Information was stolen about 2,259 […]
Comments / 0