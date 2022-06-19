ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

How to watch Auburn baseball vs. Stanford in the 2022 College World Series

By Dani Mohr, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
Following a 5-1 loss to Ole Miss Saturday, Auburn baseball will compete in the loser's bracket for in an elimination matchup against Stanford in the College World Series.

The loss to the Rebels pushed the Tigers into the loser's bracket, where they will compete against Stanford to stay alive in the tournament. The winner will advance to play the loser of the winner's bracket matchup between Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Here's all the information to know to watch the 2022 College World Series elimination game.

NCAA Tournament: How to watch Auburn vs. Stanford in the 2022 College World Series

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN

Mike Monaco and Chris Burch will call the game from the booth while Ben McDonald and Dani Wexelman will be available for analytics and sideline reporting.

Live stream: ESPN/ESPN+

Online radio: Auburn radio | Stanford radio

