Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

By BringMeTheNews
 3 days ago
The woman shot and killed while in an RV in north Minneapolis last week has been identified.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was killed on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North at around 10 a.m. on June 14. The cause of death was identified as a gunshot wound.

Minneapolis police found Tanna suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in an RV at the time of the incident. Despite life-saving efforts, she died at the scene.

A man was reportedly with Tanna in the RV at the time of the shooting. He was not injured and fled the scene shortly after, police said.

No suspect arrests have been announced, but police say they do not believe the incident was random.

The shooting marked Minneapolis’ 42nd death reported as a homicide this year.

