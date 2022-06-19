ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorpark's large residential Hitch Ranch project approved by City Council

By Mike Harris, Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

The Moorpark City Council Wednesday night unanimously approved the 755-unit residential Hitch Ranch development, which will provide the city with more much-needed housing.

The council greenlit the 277-acre project in northwest Moorpark three weeks after the city Planning Commission recommended it do so.

Mayor Janice Parvin said Friday the development's biggest plus is its variety of housing, including single-family homes for sale and apartments for rent.

"It will provide housing for all economic and age ranges," she said.

"So, no matter what age you are or where you are in your life — your kids have grown up and you want to downsize — technically, you could start your life there and end your life there," she said.

Like many other cities throughout the state, including those in Ventura County, Moorpark has a housing shortage. High housing costs are the major reason California has one of the lowest home ownership rates in the nation.

Milestone: Largest mixed-use development in Thousand Oaks history green-lighted by City Council

Discussions to develop the Hitch Ranch site date to the 1990s but a project never came to fruition. The largely undeveloped land is located north of Poindexter Avenue, extending about 1,700 feet to the west of Gabbert Road.

Developer Comstock Homes now plans to build 372 single-family homes and 383 multi-family apartments there. The homes would be one and two stories; the apartments will be two and three stories.

About 113 of the rental units would be affordable, said Doug Spondello, Moorpark's deputy community development director.

The project would also include two parks, open space, equestrian trails and a parcel dedicated to the city for the future development of more affordable housing.

"Hitch Ranch will create a sustainable community that will provide homes for generations to come," Deborah Geiler, Comstock's vice president of entitlements and forward planning, told the council.

Parvin said the development will also support Moorpark's economy by providing more customers for businesses. In addition, it will add students to the city's schools, which have seen declining enrollment, she said.

"I like this project," Councilman Chris Enegren said Wednesday night. "It's got a lot of good houses. I would totally live there if I didn't live where I was."

Without a hitch : Moorpark Planning Commission recommends approval of large Hitch Ranch project

Numerous speakers addressed the council during public comments, voicing either support or opposition to the project.

Moorpark resident Megan Rayzor urged the council to approve the development.

"The only way we are going to ease this housing crisis is to increase the supply of homes available," she said.

Rayzor said she and her husband have been been looking to buy a home in Moorpark but can't afford what is available. That should change with the Hitch Ranch project, she said.

"Hitch Ranch is well thought out and truly addresses many of this community's needs," she said. "There are residences in a variety of price brackets, something most other housing projects have not included."

Parvin said the development's exact housing prices haven't yet been determined.

Another Moorpark resident, Amy Greer, opposes the project, saying, like many other speakers, that she wants the city to keep its "small town feel."

Moorpark is the smallest city in east county with a population of about 36,000.

"I grew up in the '80s, so you can imagine the growth I've seen here over the years," Greer said. "Despite its growth, Moorpark still feels more like a small town in comparison to our surrounding cities.

"We love the open spaces," she continued. "We love the wildlife we see in this open space. Please reconsider approving this project."

Other speakers expressed additional concerns about the project, including its impacts on fire evacuations, water usage and traffic on Gabbert Road.

Spondello noted, however, that the project's draft Environmental Impact Report found that impacts related to vehicle miles there would be less than significant.

The report also found, however, that the development would have significant, unavoidable impacts on air quality and aesthetics.

In a statement Friday, Geiler thanked the council for approving the project.

"Our team has worked diligently to bring forward an exceptional project that the community of Moorpark will be proud of," she said. "We look forward to making this project a reality."

CalMatters contributed to this story.

Mike Harris covers the East County cities of Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, as well as transportation countywide. You can contact him at mike.harris@vcstar.com or 805-437-0323.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM and get all the latest Moorpark, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, and transportation news from Star reporter Mike Harris.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Moorpark's large residential Hitch Ranch project approved by City Council

Comments / 4

Martin Workens
3d ago

Jerks. They do not care that environmentally a future disaster . Following out of date California growth destroying a beautiful land .

Reply
3
 

