One Person Dead Following Naperville Crash

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is dead following a single vehicle over the weekend in far northern Will County. Will County Coroner Laurie...

2 dead, 3 critical following head-on crash in Homer Glen

Update: Authorities in Will County issued an update Wednesday with the ages and conditions of the people involved in the crash. HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Two people died and three others are in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Homer Glen. At around 5:25 p.m., police responded to the area of 143rd […]
Will County Sheriff’s Office: Joliet Man Traveling With Open Alcohol Causes Fatal Crash In Homer Glen

The Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a tragic three-vehicle accident last evening, June 21, around 5:30pm. The accident occurred on 143rd Street, just west of Hillcrest Road in Homer Glen. Northwest Homer Fire, Homer Fire, and Lemont Fire personnel were on scene to assist the seven people who were involved in the accident and were suffering from multiple injuries.
Fatal Tuesday Early Morning Crash Along Briggs, Victim Identified

The Will County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early morning fatal crash along Briggs Street near Rosalind Street. Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 4am this morning. Lockport and Joliet Fire advised deputies that the driver, a 24-year-old male, had been pinned underneath his Chevy pickup and was deceased. The passenger, also a 24-year old male, was transported to Silver Cross Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The Will County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Jeremy T. Carr, a 24-year-old male resident of Channahon.
Motorcyclist Loses His Life Following Two Vehicle Crash Sunday

During the early evening hours of Sunday Ogle County Deputies responded to the intersection of East Illinois Rt 64 and Mulford Rd in reference to a pickup truck versus motorcycle accident. A preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup truck being driven by 46-year-old Amy Anthenat of Creston was northbound on...
One serious injury following a Sunday night crash in Joliet

One person has been injured following a traffic crash on Sunday night. It was at 6:36 pm, that officers were called to the area of Hennepin Drive near Plainfield Road for a traffic crash with injuries. A Ford Focus driven by a 27-year-old female Texas resident was traveling northbound on Hennepin Drive approaching Plainfield Road in the left lane. A Genuine Motor Scooter driven by a 29-year-old male Plainfield resident was northbound on Hennepin Drive approaching Plainfield Road in the right lane.
Investigation Underway After Bolingbrook Shooting Leave One Injured

An investigation is underway after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Bolingbrook. Just after 2:30pm Police were called to the 100 block of West Robinhood Way after receiving a phone call stating that a person had been shot. Officer learned after arriving that the victim was shot by a family member during an argument. The suspect left the scene on foot and has been identified by Police. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police continue to canvass the area and the investigation is ongoing.
Two Women Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries In Racine County Skydiving Accident

Two were have suffered life-threatening injuries in a Racine County skydiving accident that happened Sunday afternoon. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victims as a 28-year-old from Racine and a 49-year-old from Chicago. Investigators say their parachute was deployed but they lost control about 20-to-30 feet from the...
Condition improves for Joseph Kromelis, 'The Walking Man,' after he was set on fire last month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Joseph Kromelis, known to many in Chicago "Walking Man," has seen his condition improve after being set on fire last month. Cook County Health confirmed that Kromelis' condition has been upgraded from critical to serious. No other information was available. Joseph Guardia, 27, is charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder in the attack on Kromelis in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 25, on Lower Wabash Avenue near Trump Tower. In announcing the allegations against Guardia, Cook County prosecutors had said Kromelis was not expected to survive. At Guardia's bond hearing last month, Assistant Cook County State's...
Woman, boy injured in Antioch house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was critically injured and a boy suffered burns to his feet during a house fire Monday morning in north suburban Antioch.Shortly after 9 a.m., Antioch firefighters responded to a fire in the 2600 block of Forest Court in unincorporated Antioch, with reports of two people trapped inside.When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from all of the windows of the home. A boy was found outside with burns to his feat.During a search of the home, firefighters also found a woman who was critically injured. Both victims were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center for treatment.The fire was extinguished by 9:30 a.m., after causing extensive damage to the home.According to initial reports, the home did not have any working smoke detectors.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Three More suspected drug toxicity cases In Will County

Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers, reporting three suspected drug toxicity cases from June18h – June 21st, 2022. These deaths were reported in Joliet, Romeoville and unincorporated New Lenox. Final cause and manner will be determined after a thorough investigation. Summers reported to WJOL last week that to date there have 15 overdose deaths related in Will County during the month of June.
Two men shot, one killed in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot in Roseland Monday evening, and one of them was killed. At 6:45 p.m., an 18-year-old man and another man of an unknown age were standing outside a home in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark blue car came by and someone inside shot them both. The 18-year-old was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. The other victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the same hospital. No one was in custody late Monday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
Joliet Township Supervisor Spent Part of Father’s Day In Jail

Bond was set at $25,000 for a Will County Democrat after being arrested for DUI over the weekend. Thirty-six year old Angel Contreras from Joliet and is the Joliet Township Supervisor was arrested early Sunday morning in the area of Western Avenue and Wilcox Street. Joliet Police saying the vehicle he was driving was swerving in and out of traffic.
Investigation Underway After Homicide in North Chicago

(North Chicago, IL) Police in North Chicago are looking into a shooting that left one person dead. Officials say the incident took place around 11:20 on Sunday night in the 11-hundred block of 10th Street. An unidentified 33-year-old North Chicago man was taken from the scene in critical condition, but died at the hospital a short time later. There is currently no known motive, nor have any arrests been announced. The shooting is being looked into by North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
Cartons of mail left in street in southwest suburbs after being spilled by USPS truck

PALOS HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- In a delivery disaster in Palos Hills, video shows a box truck spilling cartons of USPS mail onto the street. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, the mess of mail was left behind at 103rd Street and Harlem Avenue early Monday morning. Video shows a box truck spilling what appears to be hundreds of pieces of mail – leaving the busy intersection covered in it. We spoke with a man who heard what happened, and rushed over to help. Ammar Naser owns a nearby hookah business. He heard a loud noise and...
Caught on video: Jiujitsu instructor pins down suspected thief at Ravenswood convenience store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video shows a Good Samaritan stepping in to help a store clerk during an attack on the city's North Side last week. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, what the attacker didn't know was that the Good Samaritan also happens to be a jiujitsu trainer. The Supreme Jiu-Jitsu Academy is located on Lincoln Avenue just northwest of the intersection with Halsted Street and Fullerton Avenue. Owner Idriz Redzovic enjoys teaching the art of self-defense to youngsters there. But last week, while at a 7-Eleven at 1532 W. Lawrence Ave., just east of Ashland Avenue in...
Joliet Man Arrested by U.S. Marshals After Domestic Disturbance

A domestic disturbance from April led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Joliet man. It was on April 23rd at 9:30pm, Officers were called to the 100 block of Fourth Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers learned that a female adult had allegedly been battered by her ex-boyfriend, Teveon Wallace. Police say that Wallace pushed the victim to the ground then attempted to pull her by her hair while she was still on the ground. He’s then accused of punching and kicking the victim multiple times.
