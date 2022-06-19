Clapping Cabrera rankles ump after A.J. Hinch ejection: "Knock it off, Miggy!"

Miguel Cabrera had the day off for Sunday’s series finale between the Tigers and Rangers, but he didn’t check out of the action. Home plate umpire Jansen Visconti could attest.

Sitting behind the railing toward the third base end of the Tigers’ dugout, Cabrera was on Visconti’s case whenever his teammates were batting. He really made himself heard in the bottom of the third when Robbie Grossman took a ball clearly below the zone for a strike and then got rung up on a questionable check swing call. When Visconti voiced his displeasure toward Cabrera and Detroit’s dugout, A.J. Hinch stormed onto the field to voice his own -- and was promptly ejected.

"I didn’t like the call on Robbie below the zone, it was a ball," said Hinch. "And the next call is borderline. But whether he went or not, it’s irrelevant if we don’t miss the first call. That’s what I said from the dugout and that was the initial conversation. Then when he points at our players in our dugout, I can’t stand for that. You cannot elevate things as the umpire. Jansen normally doesn't do that, but if he didn’t like the dugout, he should point at me and not point at our players."

When he raced onto the field and confronted Visconti, Hinch could be heard yelling, "You’re fu*king pointing at him! That’s bullsh*t and you know it! Don’t fu*king point at him!!""

Cabrera was just getting started. When the next batter, Javier Baez, drew a five-pitch walk, Miggy appeared to sarcastically applaud Visconti every time he made the correct call, a grin splashed across his face. He continued his act when Riley Greene came up next, clapping more enthusiastically with each ball, until Visconti objected again.

After Greene had worked the count to 2-1, Visconti interrupted the game, pointed toward the Tigers’ dugout and could be heard shouting, “Knock it off, Miggy! I’m not doing it! You’re yelling at me!!”

That drew an animated — and inaudible — response from Cabrera. Not that it stopped him. Miggy only clapped louder when Greene took the next two pitches to draw a walk, clearly enjoying himself on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Detroit.

The Tigers got the last laugh against the Rangers with a 7-3 win to salvage a series split.

Listen live to 97.1 The Ticket via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker