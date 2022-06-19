ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

AWCC Scholarships awarded to six students at EPCC

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – For the 2021-2022 academic year, the AWCC awarded six $750 scholarships to the following EPCC students: April Campos, Alejandra Carrillo, Maria Fernanda Corral Barrera, Valerie Mendez, Ana Rojas Mendez, and Ashley Trojanowski.

The Association of Women in the Community College (AWCC) consists of women and men who come together to network, to share their talents with others in our community, and to help El Paso Community College (EPCC) students pursue their education.

The City’s Star on the Mountain was lit in honor of these students on June 11, 2022, which is the same evening as the AWCC Scholarship Reception for awardees and their families. The AWCC is committed to helping female students pursue their educational and professional dreams. AWCC scholarship recipients excel academically, serve their communities, and embody the AWCC mission.

The association offers book club discussions, fundraisers, and community service projects. Membership dues, along with fundraising, are used to provide scholarships to female EPCC students every year. Since 2002, the AWCC has awarded over $57,000 in scholarships.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mG20e_0gFjfsBY00

The American Association for Women in Community Colleges is the leading national organization that champions women and maximizes their potential at community colleges. Founded in 1973, AAWCC provides education, career development, and advancement to women educators and students at community colleges. As a council of the American Association of Community Colleges, AAWCC and its members are committed to equity and education of all women students at community colleges across the nation.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

28 cadets graduate from Las Cruces police academy

The Las Cruces Police Department graduated 28 cadets from its 51st academy June 17 at the Las Cruces Convention Center. Of the 28 cadets expected to graduate, 26 will become officer-trainees with the Las Cruces Police Department while two will join the New Mexico State University Police Department, the City of Las Cruces said in a news release.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP rolls out new Doctor of Occupational Therapy for fall

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD) degree will replace UTEP’s Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT) degree in time for the fall semester. The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board & the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) approved a new doctoral degree in occupational therapy at The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

SISD parents can access child’s STAAR report card on Friday

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Parents in the Socorro Independent School District can access their child’s State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) report card on the Texas Assessment Family Portal beginning June 24. The Texas Assessment Family Portal allows parents to view their child’s STAAR/EOC performance and learn how to provide their child additional educational […]
SOCORRO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
State
Florida State
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso City Council passes resolution to address school violence

EL PASO, Texas -- Two council items led to extended discussion at Tuesday morning's city council meeting. The first item was a resolution that called for additional school safety in order to better protect schools from violence. This item was written in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX. On the item, the measures The post El Paso City Council passes resolution to address school violence appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

DACC program aims to better assist adults with disabilities in accessing workforce training

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Doña Ana Community College (DACC) is accepting applications for a new year-long program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) for its Career and Life Skills Academy (CLSA). It’s designed to engage participants in career exploration and self-discovery, work and professional skill development, and community engagement. Applications for registration […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Humane Society of El Paso to receive $50K grant from Petco Love

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Humane Society of El Paso is set to receive a $50,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration this week. Officials say the award will take place at Zaragoza Petco at 2036 North Zaragoza Road, Building D, on June 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. They […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
KVIA

ABC-7 Xtra: The future of healthcare in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The pandemic has reshaped how we think of many aspects of our lives. Perhaps no area has been more impacted than healthcare itself. ABC-7 Xtra looks into the future of healthcare in El Paso. Guests this week include the Chief Executive Officer for University Medical Center, Jacob Cintron and Chief Executive Officer for the Hospitals of Providence, Nico Tejeda.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

‘Pop Goes the Fort’ concert at Biggs Park 4th of July

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Symphony Orchestra will perform at the 11th annual “Pop Goes The Fort” concert in salute of the brave men and women of Fort Bliss and all those who served to protect our country. The free concert celebrating America’s Independence is on Monday, July 4, 7:30pm at Biggs […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Westside Pregnancy Center helps El Paso parents with emergency babysitting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moms and dads if you’re looking for someone to babysit your child then look no further because the Westside Pregnancy Center is here for you. If you’re struggling with personal issues, financial stability or just need someone to watch your child because no one else can that’s okay because Westside […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Women And Men#Tx#The Association Of Women#El Paso Community College#Aawcc
KTSM

Extreme Weather Task Force to host special fan drive

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Extreme Weather Task Force (EWTF) will host a special fan drive on Wednesday, June 22nd. The drive will be from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Audi El Paso dealership located at 6318 Montana Avenue. The Extreme Weather Task Force says the arrival of 100-plus degree temperatures has […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Immunize El Paso offers Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been more than a year and a half since adult’s have been getting the Covid-19 vaccine but now children under 5 years old are eligible to get vaccinated. Although parent’s are still skeptical, on June 20th, 2022, the Department Of State House Services approved children under 6 months can […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

County releases schedule for 4th of July at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Parks and Recreation invites the community to enjoy the 4th of July Fireworks at Ascarate Park, Monday, July 4th. Officials say activities begin at 2:00 p.m., including food trucks, swimming, and of course fireworks. The Ascarate Pool will have two swim sessions from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KVIA ABC-7

City begins work on unstable Duranguito structures in Multi-Purpose Center footprint

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso began work on two structures in Duranguito, to prevent further damage to them through the monsoon season. The buildings are located in Duranguito within the area of the voter-approved Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center. The buildings are 300 West Overland and 212 West Overland. The The post City begins work on unstable Duranguito structures in Multi-Purpose Center footprint appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

City’s Independence Day celebration kicks off July 3

The multi-platinum Chicago-based band Plain White T’s will headline this year’s free Fourth of July Celebration Concert, with a solo performance by Raul Malo, front man of the Grammy-winning band the Mavericks, opening the show, the City of Las Cruces said in a news release. The concert will...
LAS CRUCES, NM
fox34.com

Vitalant to host thousand-dollar gift card giveaways for blood donors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant is hosting a giveaway for blood donors to possibly win one of three $3,000 prepaid gift cards. Only donors who give blood between June 20 and July 20 will be eligible. The nonprofit blood services provider alerted the public to a critical blood shortage on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy