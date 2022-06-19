ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Panthers earn No. 1 pick in USFL draft with 33-21 win over Pittsburgh in finale

By Chandler Engelbrecht, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

The Michigan Panthers saved one of their best performances for last.

In a battle for the rights to the No. 1 overall pick and the first selection in every round of the 2023 USFL draft, the Panthers bested the Pittsburgh Maulers, 33-21 , in both teams' finale Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Draft rights were on the line due a new league rule aimed to prevent tanking. Michigan had the No. 1 pick in the USFL's 2022 draft and selected former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson, who was later released during the season, and claimed by the New Orleans Breakers on May 25.

"(After) the ups and downs of this season, it's nice to finish out with a win," Michigan coach Jeff Fisher said. "This season's not based on if you make (the playoffs) next week. We had a lot of other goals and other things we wanted to accomplish. ... The No. 1 goal was that everybody associated with our program got better."

This was the second meeting between the Panthers (2-8) and Maulers (1-9) this season. Michigan won 24-0 on May 1, the only shutout of the revived USFL's inaugural regular season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSKdj_0gFjfSQm00

Starting his third game for the Panthers, quarterback Paxton Lynch was 22-for-30 for three touchdowns, an interception and 275 yards. The 2016 first-round pick by the NFL's Denver Broncos missed the previous game, a 25-23 loss to New Jersey, with a lower leg injury. Josh Love and Eric Barriere saw action against the Generals, going a combined 26-of-45 for 286 yards, three scores and three picks.

"This group always does a good job of staying focused mentally and never taking days off," Lynch said. "When we come out here, everybody was nailed in and so ready to play, then we just executed."

Receiver Ishmael Hyman was Lynch's go-to target against the Maulers, hauling in six receptions for 71 yards and a score. Running back Stevie Scott, formerly of Indiana, led the team with 44 rushing yards. Michigan had 334 yards of offense.

Defensively, the Panthers surrendered 350 yards to Pittsburgh but forced three turnovers. Quarterback Vad Lee started for the Maulers, finishing 12-for-22 for 157 yards with two scores and a pick, but was eventually swapped for Roland Rivers, who had 123 yards and a touchdown on 11-for-14 passing.

After recovering a muffed punt in the red zone, Michigan struck first as Lynch found Hyman for a 4-yard score. On Pittsburgh's ensuing drive, fullback Mikey Daniel fumbled on fourth-and-1, which was recovered by Panthers safety Cory Rahman for a 63-yard scoop-and-score. Michigan took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.

The lead grew after receiver Lance Lenoir Jr. caught a wide-open 3-yard touchdown.

The Maulers finally answered with under four minutes left in the first half as kicker Ramiz Ahmed nailed a 23-yard field goal.

On Michigan's last drive of the half, Lynch tossed his fourth interception of the season after leading the Panthers on an eight-play, 39-yard drive. Time ran out before Pittsburgh could cut into Michigan's lead, leaving the score 21-3 at halftime.

The Panthers added a 35-yard field goal by Cole Murphy in the middle of the third quarter. However, the Maulerscrawled back into the game after a 74-yard, four-play drive ended with Rivers finding former Michigan State tight end Matt Seybert for a 6-yard score. A failed three-point conversation attempt kept the score 24-9.

Pittsburgh then forced a Michigan punt, and Lee reentered, eventually throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to cut the Panthers' lead to 24-15. Lee then attempted a 2-point conversion, but the Maulers were again stopped.

Michigan ended Pittsburgh's 12-0 run after tight end Marcus Baugh caught a 5-yard touchdown pass. Still, a missed extra point by Murphy and another touchdown pass from Lee made the score 30-21 with under three minutes to play.

Instead of an onside kick, the Maulers tried a fourth-and-12 play, but didn't convert. Murphy then hit a 44-yarder, and an interception by Jameson Houston sealed the victory.

"Yeah, we finished this season with a win, I (want to) win it all next year," Fisher said after he was asked if he planned to return to Michigan next season. "We're going to improve."

The date and further details of the 2023 USFL draft have yet to be officially announced. USFL playoffs begin Saturday in Canton, Ohio, with the final scheduled for July 3.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Panthers earn No. 1 pick in USFL draft with 33-21 win over Pittsburgh in finale

