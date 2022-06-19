ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Drag queen accuses candidate of hypocrisy after revealing she performed in front of her daughter

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Arizona drag queen has accused a Republican gubernatorial candidate of hypocrisy after she spoke out against children attending drag shows – but reportedly once had the drag queen perform at her home in front of her young daughter. Kari Lake, a Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, retweeted...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
ClutchPoints

Caitlyn Jenner reacts to new policy restricting transgender swimmers in women’s events

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner is in full support of the world swimming governing body, FINA, adopting new policies regarding transgender athletes to make the competition fair for women. FINA members recently voted in favor of a new “gender inclusion policy” which basically bans transgender swimmers from competing in women’s events if they didn’t transition […] The post Caitlyn Jenner reacts to new policy restricting transgender swimmers in women’s events appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Black Enterprise

Florida Panhandle Has A Sundown Town With Only Four Black Residents

A small town in Florida has a little-known history that makes it a less than desirable place for Black people. According to the Florida Times-Union, a town known as Jay has four Black residents due to its racist history. According to the outlet, it was revealed that it’s a “sundown town,” meaning that all non-white people must leave town before sundown or face the consequences.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
allthatsinteresting.com

The Harrowing Story Of Jody Plauché — The Boy Whose Father Shot His Rapist On Live TV

Jody Plauché was just 11 when he was kidnapped and repeatedly raped by his karate teacher Jeff Doucet — then in March 1984, his father Gary Plauché took deadly revenge. When he was 11 years old, Jody Plauché became famous for something he didn’t do. Then, Jody’s father, Gary, shot Jody’s kidnapper and rapist Jeff Doucet at the Baton Rouge Airport. Doucet died; Gary became a hero. But things were more complex for Jody.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Election State#Guns#New York City#Republican#Americans#Arizona Central
The US Sun

Inside FLDS cult’s mystery deaths and suicides that Warren Jeffs’ 65th wife believes may have been ‘staged accidents’

A RADICAL Mormon cult led by Warren Jeffs was plagued by mysterious deaths and suicides that may have been "staged accidents", an ex-wife of the convicted pedophile claims. Warren Jeffs' 65th wife, Briell Decker, alleged in an interview with The US Sun that deaths were so frequent within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) that at times it felt as though she was going to a funeral every week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy