ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mayor London Breed on San Francisco’s challenges

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago, London Breed, who grew up in poverty in San Francisco, became mayor....

nypressnews.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

75 tons of waste removed from homeless camps in Democratic stronghold Berkeley

The San Francisco-area city of Berkeley collected 75 tons of trash and hazardous waste from homeless encampments between September 2021 and March 2022. The problem is so egregious that city officials discussed the cleanup and ways to handle the crisis in their latest budget proposal. Homelessness worsened during 2021 following more than a year of lockdowns by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the report said.
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco Examiner

California High-Speed Rail finalizes plans for segment from San Francisco to San Jose

As California High-Speed Rail fights for its life in Sacramento, the agency leading the project is forging ahead with plans to bring the railroad to San Francisco. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSR) on June 10 published the final environmental impact report for the San Francisco-to-San Jose project section. If the report is approved by the authority’s board of directors in August, the project will be environmentally cleared from San Francisco to the northern part of Los Angeles County.
SAN JOSE, CA
potreroview.net

Chatz Bids Potrero Hill a Fond Farewell

There’s been a coffee shop at 301 Arkansas Street for the last 22 years. Not anymore. Masoud, who owned and operated Chatz since 2005, reluctantly had to close the business in April. Challenges caused by the pandemic, combined with nearby construction that disrupted parking, created traffic congestion, and drew unregulated food vendors selling to site workers, eroding the café’s profits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
London Breed
eastcountytoday.net

Constitutional Amendment Introduced to End Top 2 Primary System in California

SACRAMENTO, CA – Today Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) announced the introduction of Assembly Constitutional Amendment 16, which would give voters the opportunity to end California’s Top 2 Primary election system. “The Top 2 Primary is making a farce of our democracy with gamesmanship, fluke outcomes, and the disenfranchisement...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Juneteenth Nicely Done in Brentwood, Berkeley Could Punish Property Owners

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we talk Brentwood Juneteenth and how Antioch fumbled their planning process and allegedly spent more than $30k on their event. State still talking preteen vaccinations. Meanwhile, Berkeley is talking about an “empty homes tax” for its November ballot charging landlords $3-6k per vacant home as punishment. Oakland declares racism a public health crisis while we argue humans are the crisis. We touch on some weekend crime, officers attacked, and more.
BERKELEY, CA
Silicon Valley

Berkeley studying ’empty homes’ tax for November ballot

Empty homes encircled by chain-link fences and clad in decaying siding are a common sight in Berkeley’s neighborhoods — scattered in between multi-million-dollar homes and rent-controlled dwellings, alike. But those uninhabited plots are more than an eyesore. In a city plagued by an affordable housing shortage, every vacant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Homelessness#Poverty#Politics Local
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Bay Area COVID cases now dropping rapidly after long plateau

Bay Area counties reported fewer COVID cases this week than the week before, marking the welcome end of what some have called the “silent wave” of new infections. “People are behaving like there’s not a wave,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “But there is.”
BERKELEY, CA
48hills.org

Supes demand big changes in Breed’s budget

The last budget cycle in San Francisco wasn’t terribly contentious; the mayor presented a reasonable budget, and after the usual exhaustive hearings and some changes, the board approved it. Not this time. Mayor London Breed has submitted a budget that, among other things, includes an increase in the police...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
sunset.com

Want a Water-Wise Home? How One San Francisco Family Made a Lasting Change

Jonathan Feldman and Lisa Lougee felt a little sheepish about their lush lawn, which is spread out in a verdant carpet of meadow grass across the wide lot surrounding their 1911 Edwardian in the Richmond neighborhood of San Francisco. They’d invested years in the planning and building of their family house, which involved a lengthy renovation that opened up the back of the house with expansive windows, and created easy access to the large garden—a rarity in town—from two levels.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

June 2022 Rentals in San Mateo County: Have a room? Need a room?

South San Francisco, CA June 18, 2022 Submitted by HIP HOUSING. Do you know anyone looking for a housemate or renter, or trying to rent out a room in their home? HIP Housing’s non-profit Home Sharing program can help make that a safe, comfortable process. HIP Housing has given free, long-term support to those who need it most in San Mateo County for 42 years. This is especially important now, as our county has become one of the most expensive areas to live in within the United States. The need for extra income is a common one, and renting out a room in your home is a great way to reduce costs and help your community.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy