A few years back when my kids were two and five, my husband took them on a three week trip from San Francisco to India and Dubai to visit our families. He was in between jobs and had a couple of months off while I was in an intense work season, and we made a conscious choice for me to stay home while he traveled with the kids. I missed them a lot (more than I had expected) and went to bed with tears on many nights.

