Augusta, GA

Virginia man killed in downtown Augusta shooting

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a downtown Augusta shooting that turned into a homicide.

Sgt. Caleb Lee reported via email Sunday at 9:21 a.m. that officials were dispatched to the corner of Seventh and Broad streets at 2:02 a.m. in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival, they found a male victim who had been shot.

Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victim as Percy Luther Johnson, 31, of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Johnson was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by emergency services, and was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is active.

