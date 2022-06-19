ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Woman says she shot, killed boyfriend in north Phoenix after being assaulted

By Dani Birzer
AZFamily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a man is dead after his girlfriend reportedly shot and killed him in a neighborhood near 27th and Missouri avenues early Sunday...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 23

Omega Doom69
5d ago

oh hell yeah a law abiding citizen hopefully thank God you got out of that I call that justifiable. 100%

Reply
10
n
5d ago

about time woman stand up to a man abusing them, if this is the case.

Reply
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Phoenix police officer fills up woman’s car with gas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix police officer helped a woman who apparently ran out of gas by filing up her tank, and we think that’s something good. Viewer Heidi Newland wrote to Arizona’s Family to share the photos she took of an officer assisting the woman earlier this week. It happened at the corner of Dunlap and 19th Avenue in the south Phoenix area. The officer got a canister of gas for the stranded woman and filled up her tank.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after killing a 60-year-old food delivery driver in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after police said he killed a 60-year-old woman who was delivering food to him in Glendale earlier this month. Officers said they were responding to a report that a car had driven off of the road into a landscaping area near Bell Road and 61st Avenue on June 11 around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle’s airbags did not go off, and it appeared to be a low-impact accident. The driver, later identified as Pamela Rae Martinez from Glendale, died at the scene.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot, killed on I-10 bridge in central Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed on a footbridge over Interstate 10 in central Phoenix early Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. on June 23 near 11th Avenue and Moreland Street. Witnesses discovered that a man had been shot...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
onscene.tv

Car Thieves Arrested After Pursuit | Phoenix

06.22.2022 | 12:30 AM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Police responded to reports of 3 vehicles stolen from Courtesy Chevrolet near 13th Street and Camelback Road shortly after midnight. A short time later an officer in the area noticed a pickup truck matching the description of one of the stolen vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the suspect failed. The Phoenix Police Air Unit quickly acquired the vehicle and began tracking it from above. Ground units pulled back and followed at a safe distance, initiating a tactical surveillance operation. The suspect fled southbound towards i-10 then westbound before entering a neighboring near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. The truck was abandoned near 39th Drive and Lynnwood Street. 2 suspects fled westbound on foot, jumping through various residential properties. Ground units quickly moved in and took both suspects into custody. Officers cleared the stolen vehicle and transported back to the Courtesy Chevrolet dealership. The 2 other stolen vehicles have yet to be recovered. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
thebharatexpressnews.com

13- and 14-year-olds in Arizona wanted to ‘murder a police officer’

Two teenagers from Glendale, Arizona are charged with opening fire on police officers in an unprovoked attack. Glendale authorities said Wednesday the two boys, ages 13 and 14, were arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault, unlawfully discharging a firearm and attempted murder. Officers were investigating a robbery on Monday...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

2 children die in street-sweeper crash at I-10, Loop 101 in West Valley

PHOENIX – Two children were killed and their mother seriously injured early Friday on a West Valley freeway when the street sweeper she was driving crashed off an overhead ramp. Westbound Interstate 10 was closed near southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Tolleson around 3:30 a.m. and reopened...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 juveniles arrested in Glendale for allegedly shooting at police officers

PHOENIX — Two juveniles were arrested Monday in Glendale for allegedly shooting at police officers who were investigating a nearby burglary call, authorities said. The boys, ages 14 and 13, are facing counts of aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and attempted murder, according to the Glendale Police Department.
GLENDALE, AZ
Oxygen

Phoenix Man Allegedly Killed Ex, Her New Boyfriend In Murder-Suicide

An Arizona man allegedly orchestrated a double murder-suicide after ambushing his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend. Taffari Celestine, 24, is accused of shooting his ex, Danica Aiken, 29, and her new boyfriend, Eric Sands, 38, to death over the weekend before turning the gun on himself. The Phoenix Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a possible shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex late Sunday night. When they arrived at the building, they found Sands on the front lawn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release obtained by Law&Crime. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man shot, vehicle stolen during altercation in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person has been taken into custody after a shooting and vehicle theft Tuesday night. Officers were initially called to a Starbucks location near Signal Butte and Warner roads around 10 p.m. for reports of a physical fight. When they arrived, they found...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Driver in stolen car hits Tolleson Police vehicle, injuring officer

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Tolleson Police officer is in the hospital after a police vehicle was hit by a driver in a stolen car on Thursday afternoon. According to police, officers found the stolen car at a Circle K at 91st Avenue and Van Buren just after 4 p.m. Officers tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect got into the car and tried to get away. The driver then rammed a police vehicle, pinning an officer in the door frame of the police vehicle, according to a statement from the department. The officer was taken to the hospital with an injured leg and ankle and is in stable condition.
TOLLESON, AZ
AZFamily

Street sweeper crashes off freeway ramp onto I-10, killing 2 children in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two young girls died after the street sweeper truck their mother was driving went over a flyover ramp barrier and crashed onto the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Tolleson Friday. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say the crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. when the mother was driving from southbound Loop 101 to eastbound I-10 and lost control of the Toyota Tundra that was converted into a street sweeper. The truck rolled went over the right-side barrier wall and landed in the westbound lanes of I-10 below.
TOLLESON, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after toddler gets gun from couch, shoots woman in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in trouble with the law after a toddler got a gun from a couch and shot a woman inside an El Mirage home on Thursday. According to court documents, 30-year-old Gilbert Ramirez-Rosas keeps his handgun in the back of the couch, which is only 4 feet tall. Police said a 2-year-old boy somehow got ahold of the gun and fired it, hitting a woman in the right leg. She was taken to the hospital and should be OK. The boy wasn’t hurt.
EL MIRAGE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy