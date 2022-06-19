3-year-old boy left in critical condition after nearly drowning in Chandler

A 3-year-old boy was transported to a hospital after nearly drowning in a pool Saturday morning at a home in the area of Frye and Alma School roads, according to Chandler Police Department.

Emergency services responded to the scene just after 11:15 a.m., police said. An investigation is ongoing and there are no further details on how the incident occurred.

This marks the fourth reported drowning or near-drowning of a child in the Valley within three days.

A 16-month-old boy died after he was taken to a hospital on Friday in "severely critical condition" from nearly drowning in a pool at a home near 51st Avenue and Bell Road.

In a separate incident, a 3-year-old boy was transported to a hospital in stable condition Friday evening after nearly drowning in a hotel pool in Phoenix near McDowell Road and 44th Street.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. where they found the young boy conscious and breathing on his own.

On Thursday, El Mirage Police Department arrested and charged a woman with child endangerment after a 1-year-old boy nearly drowned and was found unresponsive at a home in El Mirage on Thursday.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child and took him to a hospital. He was then airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital where he was in critical condition as of Friday morning.

How to prevent drownings, according to the city of Phoenix :

Use an approved barrier to separate the pool from the house.

NEVER allow children to be alone near a pool or any water source. This includes bathtubs, buckets, toilets, ponds and canals.

Have life-saving devices near the pool, such as a hook, pole, or flotation device.

Keep large objects such as tables, chairs, tricycles or ladders away from pool fences.

NEVER leave children unattended in or around a pool. ALWAYS have a designated child watcher.

Do not allow children to play in the pool area. Store all toys outside of the pool area.

If you leave the pool area, take the child (children) with you.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3-year-old boy left in critical condition after nearly drowning in Chandler