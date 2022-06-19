ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

3-year-old boy left in critical condition after nearly drowning in Chandler

By Haleigh Kochanski, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

A 3-year-old boy was transported to a hospital after nearly drowning in a pool Saturday morning at a home in the area of Frye and Alma School roads, according to Chandler Police Department.

Emergency services responded to the scene just after 11:15 a.m., police said. An investigation is ongoing and there are no further details on how the incident occurred.

This marks the fourth reported drowning or near-drowning of a child in the Valley within three days.

A 16-month-old boy died after he was taken to a hospital on Friday in "severely critical condition" from nearly drowning in a pool at a home near 51st Avenue and Bell Road.

In a separate incident, a 3-year-old boy was transported to a hospital in stable condition Friday evening after nearly drowning in a hotel pool in Phoenix near McDowell Road and 44th Street.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. where they found the young boy conscious and breathing on his own.

On Thursday, El Mirage Police Department arrested and charged a woman with child endangerment after a 1-year-old boy nearly drowned and was found unresponsive at a home in El Mirage on Thursday.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child and took him to a hospital. He was then airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital where he was in critical condition as of Friday morning.

How to prevent drownings, according to the city of Phoenix :

  • Use an approved barrier to separate the pool from the house.
  • NEVER allow children to be alone near a pool or any water source. This includes bathtubs, buckets, toilets, ponds and canals.
  • Have life-saving devices near the pool, such as a hook, pole, or flotation device.
  • Keep large objects such as tables, chairs, tricycles or ladders away from pool fences.
  • NEVER leave children unattended in or around a pool. ALWAYS have a designated child watcher.
  • Do not allow children to play in the pool area. Store all toys outside of the pool area.
  • If you leave the pool area, take the child (children) with you.

