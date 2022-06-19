3-year-old boy left in critical condition after nearly drowning in Chandler
A 3-year-old boy was transported to a hospital after nearly drowning in a pool Saturday morning at a home in the area of Frye and Alma School roads, according to Chandler Police Department.
Emergency services responded to the scene just after 11:15 a.m., police said. An investigation is ongoing and there are no further details on how the incident occurred.
This marks the fourth reported drowning or near-drowning of a child in the Valley within three days.
A 16-month-old boy died after he was taken to a hospital on Friday in "severely critical condition" from nearly drowning in a pool at a home near 51st Avenue and Bell Road.
In a separate incident, a 3-year-old boy was transported to a hospital in stable condition Friday evening after nearly drowning in a hotel pool in Phoenix near McDowell Road and 44th Street.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. where they found the young boy conscious and breathing on his own.
On Thursday, El Mirage Police Department arrested and charged a woman with child endangerment after a 1-year-old boy nearly drowned and was found unresponsive at a home in El Mirage on Thursday.
Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child and took him to a hospital. He was then airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital where he was in critical condition as of Friday morning.
How to prevent drownings, according to the city of Phoenix :
- Use an approved barrier to separate the pool from the house.
- NEVER allow children to be alone near a pool or any water source. This includes bathtubs, buckets, toilets, ponds and canals.
- Have life-saving devices near the pool, such as a hook, pole, or flotation device.
- Keep large objects such as tables, chairs, tricycles or ladders away from pool fences.
- NEVER leave children unattended in or around a pool. ALWAYS have a designated child watcher.
- Do not allow children to play in the pool area. Store all toys outside of the pool area.
- If you leave the pool area, take the child (children) with you.
Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans .
Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3-year-old boy left in critical condition after nearly drowning in Chandler
Comments / 0