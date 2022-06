A strange gap between theoretical predictions and experimental results in a major neutrino research project could be a sign of the elusive 'sterile' neutrino – a particle so quiet, it can only be detected by the silence it leaves in its wake. It's not the first time the anomaly has been seen, adding to previous experimental data hinting at something odd in the world of neutrino research. This time around, it's been detected at the Baksan Experiment on Sterile Transitions (BEST). Unambiguous evidence of the hypothetical sterile neutrino could provide physicists with a solid candidate for the Universe's mysterious supply of dark...

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO