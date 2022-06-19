ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Meet Miss Louisiana 2022 Gracie Reichman: Preparing future leaders is her goal for this year

By Bonnie Bolden, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuUPH_0gFjdNKn00

Blue is a theme for Miss Louisiana 2022 Gracie Reichman.

The 21-year-old is a member of the Regal Blues dance team at Louisiana Tech University.

And this week, she won the red carpet preliminary — and took Miss Louisiana 2022 crown — in a navy gown. And she won both the talent preliminary and overall talent award clogging to "Blue Suede Shoes."

On Sunday, she carried out her first interviews wearing the crown in a chic navy sheath dress.

Blue is Gracie's color. Her personality is anything but.

"When people look at me, they can see big hair, lots of makeup, cute clothes, all of these materialistic things, but once they have a conversation with me they know and realize that I want to get to know them at a basic human level — what they're passionate about, what they hold true to their heart. That's one thing I hope to accomplish as Miss Louisiana is every person that I come in contact with knows Gracie comma Miss Louisiana not Miss Louisiana comma Gracie."

She's been preparing for the job since she was a child. On Saturday night, the former Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival achieved the dream on stage at the W.L "Jack" Howard Theatre in the Monroe Civic Center.

She said at the pivotal moment, she was just trying not to ugly cry.

Sunday morning, she hit the ground running with ambitious plans to reach all 64 Louisiana parishes during her reign. A large part of holding the title is working with kids in school and community organizations, and she's eager to get started.

"I think my favorite part about it is really connecting with them. ... Yes, they're going to be in awe of the sparkly crown and the sparkly sash. But I want to connect with them as Gracie as well and have a conversation with those children about how important it is to develop the thoughts and the opinions that they want to have and not what anyone else is telling them.

"I feel like my one of my most important jobs as Miss Louisiana is to prepare our youth to be our future leaders."

Her social impact initiative, she said, started as an anti-bullying initiative but evolved into a reminder that we all need to speak positively to ourselves because how we talk to ourselves affects how we feel. It's not enough to only be kind to others, we should give ourselves the same grace.

Saturday: Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Gracie Gracie crowned Miss Louisiana 2022

"Think twice be nice, really, is just thinking about the words and the thoughts that you're feeding yourselves because that directly affects your emotion," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUxTG_0gFjdNKn00

She practices what she preaches.

"There comes a time almost every year that I take a moment — or honestly a couple days — and self reflect: my emotions, how I felt, what I could improve on," she said. It all ties into her social impact initiative. How are you talking to and about yourself?

"So self reflection was one of my biggest things going into the next year's preparation, especially this year. I mean, I really solidified who I was, what I stood for. And I think it just really propelled me into a different mindset competing in Miss Louisiana this year."

Years of preparation, a lifetime of friendships

Gracie, of Colfax, started competing in the Our Little Miss pageants and developed friendships and connections that have helped her to this day.

Then, she participated in the Fleur De Lis Princess program under Leisel Oestriecher and Nancy Peck. The initiative pairs young girls with Miss Louisiana contestants for mentoring to build confidence with skills like public performance and speaking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJyW5_0gFjdNKn00

Gracie planned to compete in the Miss Louisiana's Outstanding Teen when she was older, but when she was 12, Liesel's mother, Sandy Oestriecher called and said she wanted Gracie to come to a local pageant in Lafayette just to get the feel for it.

Gracie won and competed at the Miss Louisiana's Outstanding Teen level for the first time at 13. She said it was "the start of a wonderful journey."

From 2017: Little princesses grow confidence, make friends at Miss Louisiana

She competed at that level for five years and won the state title in 2018.

In 2021, she was second runner-up to Miss Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYd9o_0gFjdNKn00

Now, she's in the catbird seat, and she's going to work to get more young women involved with the institution that's benefitted her so much.

Participating in the Miss Louisiana Organization, she said, has not only helped her develop skills and confidence, it's also offered a tangible springboard to a better life. In this year's pageant alone, Gracie won more than $12,000 in scholarships.

"And while stepping on a stage and competing in so many different phases of competition might seem scary, the support system that you gain from your class of candidates really supports you and uplifts you, so that you are able to stand on that stage, be the best version of yourself win scholarship dollars to further your education and further your career."

She thinks a lot of young women don't understand how large of a platform being in the pageant system can be. It's about developing the next generation of female leaders.

Family skill leads to talent win

Gracie said some things came full circle for her this year when a Fleur De Lis Princess said she's learning clogging from Gracie's aunt.

Gracie is the daughter of Jim and Edna Reichman. She has three siblings, and five nieces and nephews.

"My mom's side of the family has learned it for years. I mean, traveling. I like to say my mom's side of the family dabbles in a little bit of everything, so clogging was something that they went in full force with."

Growing up, Gracie learned clogging from her aunt, as did her siblings. It's a skill that Edna's side of the family picked up and made their own.

Thursday: Here are the winners for at Night 1 of Miss Louisiana preliminaries

She said the winning talent routine was choreographed by her older sister, who didn't hold back on the difficult moves, and was in honor of her whole family.

"I've been clogging ever since I can remember. It's really a special thing because it's something that my family has taught me to do," she said.

"I would not be who I am today, and especially not the clogger I am today without them pouring into me, so it's very special."

Overcoming injuries to dance again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7CbL_0gFjdNKn00

Twice, Gracie has had to overcome huge obstacles to literally get back on her feet.

The dancer and athlete had to have two major surgeries on her right knee. The first time, she fractured the tibial plateau and bruised her meniscus. The second time, tore her ACL and her meniscus.

"We said 'go big or go home' when it comes to knee injuries," she smiled.

"So I went through two orthopedic surgeries. Thankfully, my high school dance coach, her husband was my orthopedic surgeon. So it's kind of a family affair.

Miss Louisiana 2021: The lessons Julia Claire Williams has learned being "unapologetically" herself

"But after I came out of surgery, the most important part to me was getting back to dance and soccer, my sports that I loved the most, as quickly as possible. And my physical therapist and his entire team in his office got me there not only physically but emotionally as well."

She wants to help others do the same and is an incoming senior at Louisiana Tech, majoring in kinesiology and health sciences with an emphasis on sports medicine.

What's next for Miss Louisiana

On Sunday afternoon, she was planning to pick up her dog Gypsy from the spa.

"She's a material girl," Gracie laughed.

The year ahead isn't without sacrifice. As she moves about 30 miles east to live on the University of Louisiana Monroe campus, Gypsy is moving in with Gracie's parents.

Friday: Here are the winners at Night 2 of Miss Louisiana preliminaries

Right now, Gracie's focused on being the best Miss Louisiana she can be — and she wants your input.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOGjK_0gFjdNKn00

"This year of service is what I make of it. But it's also what I can do for the state of Louisiana.

"Traveling all 64 parishes sounds really great. But it's something I want to do with my heart because I know that with those connections, I will get so so much feedback and so many different opinions on not only society issues, but the Miss Louisiana organization and my platform.

"I really love feedback and learning more about other people and learning what I can do better."

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer/.

Preliminaries Night 1

Preliminaries Night 2

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Meet Miss Louisiana 2022 Gracie Reichman: Preparing future leaders is her goal for this year

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Louisiana's Most Endangered Historic Places List Announced

Underdogs restaurant hosts Dog Days of Summer, supporting PAWS of NE Louisiana. Underdogs restaurant hosts Dog Days of Summer, supporting PAWS of NE Louisiana. Legislators discuss legislative session at Bastrop Morehouse Chamber event. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lawmakers highlighted a $1 million investment in Louisiana Delta Community College’s new Bastrop...
LOUISIANA STATE
myarklamiss.com

Louisiana Living: The Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Kenya Roberson with the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce joined Ashely Doughty to discuss their recent events. Roberson also spoke about a future event seminar to help area businesses. Watch the video to learn more.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Colfax, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

WATCH: Epic Brawl at Louisiana Walmart Terrorizes Shoppers

I honestly don't know what I would do if something like this happened right in front of me. The fight at the Cortana Place Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at around 10 pm. The altercation prompted East Baton Rouge Parish Deputies to get involved. As you can see in the video below, courtesy of Alicia Robins-Jones, mayhem ensued.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tech student crowned Miss Louisiana

Louisiana Tech senior Gracie Reichman was crowned Miss Louisiana this weekend and will represent the state in the upcoming Miss America contest. Reichman, who earned her place to compete in Miss Louisiana by taking home the Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival crown, was second runner-up to Miss Louisiana last year. She...
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Many factors causing fish kills in Louisiana ponds

The central and southern regions of Louisiana are reporting a rash of fish kills caused, in part, by the combination of soaring temperatures and storms, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reports. The combination of conditions are causing hypoxia, or the depletion of oxygen in the water, which LDWF...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Louisiana#Louisiana Tech University
Natchitoches Times

Scroggs selected as first runner-up at Miss Louisiana Competition

Miss Northwestern – Lady of the Bracelet Makenzie Scroggs was first runner-up at the past weekend’s Miss Louisiana Competition in Monroe. Former Miss Northwestern-Lady of the Bracelet and alumna Jourdan Waddell, Miss Belle of the Darbonne, was second runner-up. Scroggs received a $5,000 scholarship as first runner-up and...
MONROE, LA
fox8live.com

Carbon monoxide detectors now required in Louisiana homes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A law has now been changed in Louisiana after a series of FOX 8 stories highlighted problems with generators and carbon monoxide after Hurricane Ida. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed the law Tuesday, June 21, requiring carbon monoxide detectors in all one or two family homes sold or leased. It also requires any home that has a generator installed to be outfitted with a carbon monoxide detector.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Former Louisiana House speaker part of $9 million swampland deal at taxpayer expense

This portion of Bayou Chevreuil in St. James Parish leads to 2,000 acres of swampland the state is buying from a group that includes the former speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives. The purchase price for the property is $9 million, and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries intends to give the land to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for research. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
an17.com

LA Guard holds retirement ceremony for top warrant officer

HAMMOND – The Louisiana National Guard held a retirement ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kevin P. Dares, honoring the former command chief warrant officer of the LANG for his 38 years of service, at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Hammond, Louisiana, June 4. Dares, a native...
HAMMOND, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Missing Louisiana college student's body found after rafting accident in Idaho

EUNICE, La. - The body of a missing LSU Eunice student was found Sunday after he fell out of a raft in an Idaho river last week. According to family members, 21-year-old Everett Jackson and his girlfriend missed their exit while tubing and tried to paddle back to a dock. She was able to cling to a branch, but Jackson was reportedly pulled away in the current.
EUNICE, LA
brproud.com

Cabin, campsite reservation system for Louisiana state parks launches

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Making a cabin or campsite reservation at a Louisiana State Park will now be easier due to a new system, according to state park officials. The Office of State Parks said new features of the system include a call center, a golf course management system, and the ability to buy annual passes, gift cards, and merchandise online.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana's Edwards vetoes two education savings account bills

(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed 17 bills this week, including measures aimed at helping students with disabilities and those struggling to learn to read. Edwards rejected both Senate Bill 203, to create education savings accounts for students who are struggling to read in public schools that parents could have used to find better educational options, as well as House Bill 194, which would have done the same for students with disabilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
The News-Star

The News-Star

1K+
Followers
855
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy