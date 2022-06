MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The downward trend of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin appears to have stalled for the past few days. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the 7-day average of new cases went up after Friday’s report. The rolling average was 1,427, then an insignificant drop to 1,425, then down a little more to 1,416 on Monday. The positivity rate -- the percentage of COVID-19 tests in the past week that were positive -- has also leveled off, bouncing between 11.8% and 11.6%.

