Shawnee, OH

Shawnee State University graduate reaches his dream

 3 days ago
Shawnee State University nursing graduate Xavier Hollon (right) pictured after walking across the stage at the 2022 Spring Commencement Ceremony. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH — Xavier Hollon found his way to Shawnee State University twice. Originally planning to enroll at the university after graduating from high school, Hollon’s plans changed and he chose to attend Paramedic school instead. Five years later, he again decided he wanted to pursue his goal of a college degree.

“When I decided to further my education, I knew that I wanted to go to Shawnee State,” he said.

Graduating as part of the Class of 2022, Hollon received his Associate Degree in Nursing and plans to pursue his Bachelor of Science in Nursing starting this fall.

“I chose nursing because I realized five years into my EMS career that I wanted to become a flight nurse,” he said.

Connecting with his classmates and faculty members, Hollon found the support he needed to finish his degree.

“I had a great experience at Shawnee, some days I wanted to quit but I never gave up and kept pushing through,” he said. “I had a few instructors that really helped me get through and never gave me up on me. I think my favorite memory is the friendships I made with my classmates.”

Finishing his degree was an important milestone for Hollon, who felt that emotion during the graduation ceremony.

“Earning a college degree has been a dream of mine since I was a child,” he said. “I felt elation the day of graduation, although it rained, I didn’t let that stop me from enjoying my special day.”

The SSU Department of Nursing offers a range of opportunities for students just beginning their nursing educational journey to licensed nurses seeking high quality educational opportunities. The department offers Associate Degree in Nursing programs, including an LPN-RN Pathway, and Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs, including an online RN-BSN Pathway.

To learn more about Nursing at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/nursing.

