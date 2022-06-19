ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Florida Man’s Plane Hits A Wake In The Water Dampening Father’s Day Flight

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 3 days ago

A Florida man trying to take his dad on a flight for Father’s Day hit a wake in the water that soaked the flight plan.

On Sunday at 11:05 a.m. the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and Nassau County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a plane crash in the Nassau Sound.

When NCSO’s Marine Unit arrived they discovered it was an amphibious aircraft. These types of planes can land or take off on the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVfFo_0gFjb5bO00
Courtesy: NCSO

The pilot told NCSO he was trying to take his father out for a Father’s Day flight but was having issues taking off.

The pilot accidentally hit a wake and damaged one of the plane’s floats, according to NCSO.

Both the pilot and his father were thankfully uninjured and the plane was taken in for repairs.

Vaccer
3d ago

Absolutely a super neat way to take off and land but on father's day I would expect high amounts of boat traffic. I'll bet that he was aware of increased wake activity but decided just to take a chance.....

