ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

Normandy Park Police participate in Special Olympics Torch Run

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2uO1_0gFjb14U00

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Normandy Park Police Officers participated with the Burien Police Department, SeaTac Police and the King County Sheriff’s Office in the Special Olympics Torch Run.

Officers ran the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics of Washington. The mission of the LETR is to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement.

“We were fortunate enough this year to be joined by a couple of athletes,” the city said. “Special thanks to the Normandy Park Police Department for their involvement in this great event.”

Also participating in the event were staff from the City of Burien, King County Fire District #2, and Special Olympics Washington.

Below are photos from the run:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrzsE_0gFjb14U00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZR9az_0gFjb14U00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbAjh_0gFjb14U00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYleW_0gFjb14U00

Learn more or donate to this cause at https://specialolympicswashington.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

TACOMA OCEAN FEST AT SWAN CREEK PARK

JOIN: Tacoma Ocean Fest, Pierce Conservation District, the East Tacoma Collaborative, GCR Tires and Metro Parks Tacoma for a community cleanup at Swan Creek Park! Clean streams mean healthy salmon, orcas and oceans, and Swan Creek needs our love. Come in the morning or afternoon, and stay as long as you are able.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seatac, WA
City
Normandy Park, WA
Burien, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
King County, WA
Sports
City
Burien, WA
County
King County, WA
State
Washington State
The Suburban Times

Lakewood seeks Pacific Hwy/South Tacoma Way Overly work bids

City of Lakewood announcement. Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lakewood at the office of the City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027, until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday July 7, 2022, and not later, and will then be opened and publicly read aloud in the Council Chambers shortly thereafter.
LAKEWOOD, WA
kptv.com

Driver crashes $240,000 sports car into guard rail in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Troopers are searching for the driver who crashed a $240,000 sports car on State Road 512 Monday night and fled the scene. Washington State Patrol said the 2020 McLaren 600 LT was headed east on SR 512 to Portland Avenue when it smashed into the guard rail on the side of the road.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Torch#Seatac Police
q13fox.com

Seattle Police investigating shooting in Wallingford neighborhood

SEATTLE - Seattle Police say at least one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning, but an officer told a neighbor that two people may have been killed. Officers were called before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday to 49th and Meridian in the Wallingford neighborhood. Police initially said they were investigating reports of one person injured.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tacoma hit-and-run survivor grateful after police make arrest

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman hit by a car during a January demonstration said she is grateful police arrested the alleged driver. Witnesses and detectives said the driver intentionally jumped a curb, hit Theresa Evans and drove away. Evans was involved in a demonstration regarding the homeless while...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
q13fox.com

Inquest into the death of Charleena Lyles officially begins Tuesday

SEATTLE - The inquest into the death of Charleena Lyles, King County's formal investigation into what happened the day Seattle police officers shot and killed her in her apartment, officially begins Tuesday morning. In June 2017, Lyles, a pregnant mother of four, called police to report a burglary at her...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested in 2019 murder of Sea-Tac TSA agent

REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police have arrested and charged a 46-year-old Bellevue man for the murder of a Sea-Tac TSA agent in 2019. Authorities announced that Bradley Hibbard was arrested June 2, suspected of murdering 38-year-old Francis Gaspar, a TSA agent who was found in the road in Redmond back on July 29, 2019.
REDMOND, WA
ifiberone.com

Pennsylvania teen tips off Mason County deputies about local man’s threat to blow up area school; arrest made

SHELTON - Deputies are crediting a Pennsylvania teen for the tip leading to the arrest of a local man who threatened to “blow up” a grade school in Mason County. Mason County Chief Deputy Ryan Spurling says deputies received a tip on Sunday from the teen living near the east coast that a man residing in Mason County had posted a threat that he was going to detonate an explosive device at a local grade school. The tip prompted an immediate investigation and deputies were able to get video of the 19-year-old man making the threats and obtained pictures of the older teen posing with firearms. Due to previous offenses, the 19-year-old suspect was not supposed to be in possession of any firearms. Spurling says the suspect did not mention the specific school he was supposedly going to target.
MASON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Doug Baldwin, United Way host Community BBQ

RENTON, Wash. - The United Way of King County threw a BBQ and celebration in Renton to bring the community together following the pandemic. Hundreds turned out to enjoy the carnival-like atmosphere at Saturday's event. Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and United Way of King County Campaign Chair Doug Baldwin...
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
160
Followers
457
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy