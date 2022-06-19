Normandy Park Police participate in Special Olympics Torch Run

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Normandy Park Police Officers participated with the Burien Police Department, SeaTac Police and the King County Sheriff’s Office in the Special Olympics Torch Run.

Officers ran the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics of Washington. The mission of the LETR is to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement.

“We were fortunate enough this year to be joined by a couple of athletes,” the city said. “Special thanks to the Normandy Park Police Department for their involvement in this great event.”

Also participating in the event were staff from the City of Burien, King County Fire District #2, and Special Olympics Washington.

Below are photos from the run:

Learn more or donate to this cause at https://specialolympicswashington.org.